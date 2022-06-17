NBA Twitter reacts to Golden State Warriors winning the championship: ‘Dynasty’

In this article:

The Golden State Warriors have won their fourth NBA title in eight years, after beating the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Golden State finished off the Celtics in Boston, winning 103-90 in Game 6. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted during and after the series-clinching Game 6.

CURRY WANTS RING NO. 4 💍 pic.twitter.com/wEhmOTr3uZ — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 17, 2022

Naaa Steph — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 17, 2022

Steph a mf savage — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 17, 2022

Dray podcast bouta be crazy!🤣🤣🔥🔥 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry is a basketball god. pic.twitter.com/kMhGbOrKd4 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry looking at the Celtics defense pic.twitter.com/tFFvUQDMIN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 17, 2022

the year is 2016 and we are having a steph curry vs. al horford shootout — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum is a really nice guy but he's obviously not That Guy. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 17, 2022

this is a saaaaad way for the celtics to go out — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 17, 2022

Wiggins out hustling guys who made all their money on hustle — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 17, 2022

your girl after making your plate for you at the cookout in front of your family pic.twitter.com/tKmacOLvlO — Travonne Edwards (travonne.eth) (@Travonne) June 17, 2022

Boston average 28 falls to the floor a game — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) June 17, 2022

Me on the 6th date with someone pic.twitter.com/4I4O7lFSRT — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 17, 2022

Andrew Wiggins definitely has looked like a Number 1 pick in these NBA Finals!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green really showing a mamba mentality tonight. He’s been awful this entire series and it when it matters the most he’s elevated his game. Real Talk! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2022

What's more likely? A. Celtics win 2022 Finals

B. Warriors win back-to-back titles — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 17, 2022

Draymond's next podcast is going to draw bigger numbers than Top Gun 2. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 17, 2022

Draymond is having a peak Draymond game. Everywhere — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) June 17, 2022

Jordan Poole is 22 years old. Whew. — Antonin (@antonin_org) June 17, 2022

Curry getting key hoops. Celtics No quit. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 17, 2022

GIVE OUT THE FINALS MVP ALREADY pic.twitter.com/BTJ1WUioEY — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Andrew Wiggins has Jayson Tatum on punishment. Lockdown. No outside for you on a sunny day — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 17, 2022

Golden state gonna make you pay for every live ball turnover man — Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) June 17, 2022

Wiggins really been locking up tbh — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 17, 2022

Stephen Curry has earned his Finals MVP. He didn't need it, but he's earned it. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 17, 2022

What a bleeping performance by Curry — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) June 17, 2022

Wiggins locked Tatum up. I don’t won’t hear about Tatum being young. He no showed tonite. IT’S JUST THAT SIMPLE. 2 2nd half pts and 5 turnovers — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 17, 2022

Celtics dreaming about Steph tonight pic.twitter.com/7KMDZzzykj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 17, 2022

WFT is Tatum! This is the NBA FINALS Bruh. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2022

Tatum. Man… — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/Jd7PKvYHCJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

2021: "Giannis can't do it in the playoffs." 2022: "Lol Steph doesn't have a Finals MVP." What dumb Twitter narrative are we going to lose in 2023? — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 17, 2022

Finals Andrew Wiggins = Scottie Pippen!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2022

7 championships. The most by any franchise not named the Celtics or Lakers. pic.twitter.com/kPabGQnBRi — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Dynasty. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 17, 2022

Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball. — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 17, 2022

Well, Steph finally won his first Finals MVP … against the Boston Frauds. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry is the first player in NBA history to win a conference finals MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. Unprecedented greatness. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 17, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga is now the second-youngest player to win the NBA title. Since the youngest one was Darko, you could say he's the youngest rotation player ever to win the championship in league history. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green just told several Celtics "Y'all will be back. No doubt about it." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 17, 2022

Welcome Steph to that Kobe/Duncan club of the 2000’s! — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 17, 2022

Curry…that’s it — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) June 17, 2022

Top 10 I don't care what y'all talking bout! #30 — Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) June 17, 2022

With a FMVP, is Steph top 5 all time? — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) June 17, 2022

