NBA Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point game: ‘Best player in the world’

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show Sunday night in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 50-point game.

The Greek Freak managed to score 50 points in 30 minutes on 20-26 shooting from the field. He also added 13 rebounds and four assists.

And as always, NBA Twitter reacted to Giannis’ masterpiece.

Welcome to the FreakShow🤪 pic.twitter.com/obCeyYvJsE — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo with 50 points in 30 minutes. Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/DoBxV457m3 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 tonight against the Pelicans! 🔥 He’s playing like he’s on a mission to bring another championship to Milwaukee and win his 3rd League MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 30, 2023

Giannis tonight became the first player in NBA history to put up 50 points on 75% shooting without playing over 30 minutes. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 30, 2023

Giannis after dropping 50 on the Pelicanspic.twitter.com/TEWQjXN1L7 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 30, 2023

Giannis tied a career-high with 10 40-point games in a season. 50 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 77 FG% pic.twitter.com/u1u1NegknU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2023

Zion's reaction to Giannis’s monster dunk (via 1milwaukeebucksfan832) pic.twitter.com/7ax29MAzu2 — 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@Bucks_Take) January 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo throws it down on his head 😤pic.twitter.com/XCp5UAjaTB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

Man… @Giannis_An34 is just different.. thankful to learn from you everyday big bro🙏🏽 keep going 🐐 #50ball pic.twitter.com/hda9Ddw8iy — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) (@Marjon32) January 30, 2023

How is Giannis unlikeable 😭😭 — 𝓥Ⲟ𝓛Ⲟ ✰ (@keybladevolo) January 30, 2023

Giannis if he played 40+ minutes a night pic.twitter.com/9a07haWQov — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 30, 2023

People crying bout Giannis stat padding when Luka, Embiid, Tatum, Steph, and Lebron all do what he just did on nearly a nightly basis, not to mention he still only played 30 mins 😂 — 𝓑𝓸𝓫𝓫𝔂𝓼𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 🏀 (@BobbysWorld414) January 30, 2023

How big is the NFL? Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50/13/4 on 77% shooting and nobody saw a single bucket on the timeline LOL — Swipa (@SwipaCam) January 30, 2023

Giannis tonight: 50 PTS

13 REB

4 AST

20-26 FG Averaging 41/13/5 in his last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/AUankW66Sx — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2023

Giannis with 50 points in 30 minutes LOOOOL — justinsuperbuck (@justinsuperbuck) January 30, 2023

Bucks in 6 in every series. Not ever betting against Giannis. Wow — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) January 30, 2023

GIANNIS PULLS UP FOR 50 POINTS 🔥pic.twitter.com/mZA8Bu6pAe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

Giannis had 50 points, 13 boards, and 4 assists on 77% shooting tonight That is all — ENJ🏀Y (@EnjoyBBall) January 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last 3 games: 50 PTS – 13 REB – 4 AST

41 PTS – 12 REB – 6 AST

33 PTS – 14 REB – 4 AST pic.twitter.com/61PBbQK9zW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 30, 2023

Giannis drops back-to-back threes to reach 50 points. Of course he did. — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) January 30, 2023

“LaVar, what’s the Bucks record since Khris Middleton returned?” pic.twitter.com/wrn8E8XmiJ — Rohan Katti (@RKattiJr) January 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is delaying his post-game interview with @ZoraStephenson because he is afraid of getting doused with water from his teammates. He has finally relented and let them do it. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype