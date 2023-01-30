NBA Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point game: ‘Best player in the world’
Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show Sunday night in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 50-point game.
The Greek Freak managed to score 50 points in 30 minutes on 20-26 shooting from the field. He also added 13 rebounds and four assists.
And as always, NBA Twitter reacted to Giannis’ masterpiece.
Welcome to the FreakShow🤪 pic.twitter.com/obCeyYvJsE
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 30, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo with 50 points in 30 minutes. Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/DoBxV457m3
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 30, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 tonight against the Pelicans! 🔥 He’s playing like he’s on a mission to bring another championship to Milwaukee and win his 3rd League MVP!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 30, 2023
Giannis tonight became the first player in NBA history to put up 50 points on 75% shooting without playing over 30 minutes.
— Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 30, 2023
Giannis after dropping 50 on the Pelicanspic.twitter.com/TEWQjXN1L7
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 30, 2023
Giannis tied a career-high with 10 40-point games in a season.
50 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 77 FG% pic.twitter.com/u1u1NegknU
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2023
Zion's reaction to Giannis’s monster dunk (via 1milwaukeebucksfan832) pic.twitter.com/7ax29MAzu2
— 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@Bucks_Take) January 30, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo throws it down on his head 😤pic.twitter.com/XCp5UAjaTB
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023
Man… @Giannis_An34 is just different.. thankful to learn from you everyday big bro🙏🏽 keep going 🐐 #50ball pic.twitter.com/hda9Ddw8iy
— MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) (@Marjon32) January 30, 2023
How is Giannis unlikeable 😭😭
— 𝓥Ⲟ𝓛Ⲟ ✰ (@keybladevolo) January 30, 2023
Giannis if he played 40+ minutes a night pic.twitter.com/9a07haWQov
— Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 30, 2023
People crying bout Giannis stat padding when Luka, Embiid, Tatum, Steph, and Lebron all do what he just did on nearly a nightly basis, not to mention he still only played 30 mins 😂
— 𝓑𝓸𝓫𝓫𝔂𝓼𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 🏀 (@BobbysWorld414) January 30, 2023
How big is the NFL? Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50/13/4 on 77% shooting and nobody saw a single bucket on the timeline LOL
— Swipa (@SwipaCam) January 30, 2023
Giannis tonight:
50 PTS
13 REB
4 AST
20-26 FG
Averaging 41/13/5 in his last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/AUankW66Sx
— StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2023
Giannis with 50 points in 30 minutes LOOOOL
— justinsuperbuck (@justinsuperbuck) January 30, 2023
Bucks in 6 in every series. Not ever betting against Giannis. Wow
— Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) January 30, 2023
GIANNIS PULLS UP FOR 50 POINTS 🔥pic.twitter.com/mZA8Bu6pAe
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023
Giannis had 50 points, 13 boards, and 4 assists on 77% shooting tonight
That is all
— ENJ🏀Y (@EnjoyBBall) January 30, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last 3 games:
50 PTS – 13 REB – 4 AST
41 PTS – 12 REB – 6 AST
33 PTS – 14 REB – 4 AST pic.twitter.com/61PBbQK9zW
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 30, 2023
Giannis drops back-to-back threes to reach 50 points. Of course he did.
— Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) January 30, 2023
“LaVar, what’s the Bucks record since Khris Middleton returned?” pic.twitter.com/wrn8E8XmiJ
— Rohan Katti (@RKattiJr) January 30, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo is delaying his post-game interview with @ZoraStephenson because he is afraid of getting doused with water from his teammates.
He has finally relented and let them do it.
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 30, 2023