NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard, Warriors meeting: ‘They really think he’s the missing piece’

According to Shams Charania, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is set to meet with the Golden State Warriors next week.

Per the same report, the team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and Howard may be the option.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the reported meeting that’s set to take place next week.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2023

Source:Dwight Howard will arrive in the Bay on Monday. He will workout on Tuesday & Wednesday. Also has meetings with Kerr & Dunleavy. Steve is most interested in Dwight’s mindset, acceptance of a role, and desire to be a good vet for the young guys. Meetings will be important. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 15, 2023

