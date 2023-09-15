NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard, Warriors meeting: ‘They really think he’s the missing piece’
According to Shams Charania, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is set to meet with the Golden State Warriors next week.
Per the same report, the team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and Howard may be the option.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the reported meeting that’s set to take place next week.
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2023
He was balling in China though
— court (@courtney2fab) September 15, 2023
The Warriors really think Dwight Howard is the missing piece LMAO pic.twitter.com/CaOeLLnCPl
— ClutchMcGee (@RealClutchMcGee) September 15, 2023
Dwight Howard and Chris Paul on the Warriors pic.twitter.com/q5purDP7Qz
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 15, 2023
Warriors have brought in a ton of veteran bigs for workouts the last several weeks. Dwight Howard is highest upside candidate on the non-guaranteed flyer front. Will depend on his mindset in meetings with team’s decision makers/veterans. He’s a real option. https://t.co/SOLpfbw096
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 15, 2023
• Chris Paul (38 anos)
• Stephen Curry (35 anos)
• Klay Thompson (33 anos)
• Draymond Green (33 anos)
• Dwight Howard (37 anos)
O Golden State Warriors vem forte pra temporada 2012-13! 😤🔥pic.twitter.com/ZoQiKkGBFb
— Camisa 23 (@camisa_23) September 15, 2023
Dwight Howard and Chris Paul are finally ready to team up, David Stern can't stop it this time. https://t.co/hZ6ziYcmHb
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 15, 2023
Real footage of Dwight Howard calling the Warriors to discuss joining them for this next season. pic.twitter.com/b2j29VyhcC
— r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) September 15, 2023
Warriors offseason has been chris paul, corey joseph, dario saric, dwight howard pic.twitter.com/nI228EpxaZ
— § (@hejtweeter) September 15, 2023
The warriors are slowly but surely building their version of the 2021-2022 Lakers. And I love it so much because their fanbase called that bullshit a super team. Lmao let’s see how they react to washed CP & Dwight being called HOF help for Wardell.
— Hub (@KenHeLive) September 15, 2023
Dwight Howard secretly just wants to convince Steph to play in Taiwan https://t.co/NPqO2OkRp9
— BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) September 15, 2023
Cp3 and Dwight Howard in 2023. pic.twitter.com/yZXjczEx15
— The Lakers Chip (@Lakerschipp) September 15, 2023
Dwight Howard in 2023 pic.twitter.com/w36ncjcWP7
— ClutchMcGee (@RealClutchMcGee) September 15, 2023
Dwight on the warriors: pic.twitter.com/FXn43UtOKU
— ✰𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕞𝕫 (@spamzfmvp) September 15, 2023
The Warriors are going out sad LOL
— ClutchMcGee (@RealClutchMcGee) September 15, 2023
Chris Paul 38
Dwight Howard 37
Stephen Curry 35
Klay Thompson 33
Draymond Green 33
This would be quite the lineup with the new load management restrictions. #DubNation
— Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) September 15, 2023
Source:Dwight Howard will arrive in the Bay on Monday. He will workout on Tuesday & Wednesday. Also has meetings with Kerr & Dunleavy.
Steve is most interested in Dwight’s mindset, acceptance of a role, and desire to be a good vet for the young guys. Meetings will be important.
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 15, 2023