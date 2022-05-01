NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green’s ejection: ‘Can’t officiate the player officiate the play’
Forward Draymond Green got ejected in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies – Golden State Warriors Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Green got called with a flagrant 2 foul call on Brandon Clarke. Some fans, media members, as well as players like Hawks guard Trae Young, had a lot to say about Green’s ejection on Twitter.
Draymond was ejected for this: pic.twitter.com/9heLnCjTIt
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 1, 2022
I still can’t believe that CALL on @Money23Green! Trying to do the right thing! If that was blatant his face would have hit the floor! #REFSSUCK
— Mary B (@BabersGreen) May 1, 2022
Draymond Green right now: pic.twitter.com/pFn8vveNfH
— ⑦ ①① (@Iknowballlilbro) May 1, 2022
Draymond's gonna be the first player to record an emergency podcast from the locker room in the middle of the game
— Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 1, 2022
Draymond 😂😂😂
(🎥 @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/FGsjoCz0yE
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2022
Draymond after getting ejected pic.twitter.com/P3x6jrXKpP
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 1, 2022
steph can't help but smile as the refs make the bs call of throwing draymond out the game pic.twitter.com/2zXCbUsKGC
— Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 1, 2022
We gotta have better context with these rules man.
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022
Can’t officiate the PLAYER officiate the PLAY
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 1, 2022
How Draymond Green is watching the rest of the game in the Warriors locker room after being ejected for a Flagrant 2 pic.twitter.com/UNttUjBjq2
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 1, 2022
🥴
— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 1, 2022
Draymond on his podcast at halftime 😂 pic.twitter.com/hvXMYUtvFT
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 1, 2022
