NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green’s ejection: ‘Can’t officiate the player officiate the play’

Forward Draymond Green got ejected in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies – Golden State Warriors Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Green got called with a flagrant 2 foul call on Brandon Clarke. Some fans, media members, as well as players like Hawks guard Trae Young, had a lot to say about Green’s ejection on Twitter.

Draymond was ejected for this: pic.twitter.com/9heLnCjTIt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 1, 2022

I still can’t believe that CALL on @Money23Green! Trying to do the right thing! If that was blatant his face would have hit the floor! #REFSSUCK — Mary B (@BabersGreen) May 1, 2022

Draymond Green right now: pic.twitter.com/pFn8vveNfH — ⑦ ①① (@Iknowballlilbro) May 1, 2022

Draymond's gonna be the first player to record an emergency podcast from the locker room in the middle of the game — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 1, 2022

Draymond after getting ejected pic.twitter.com/P3x6jrXKpP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 1, 2022

steph can't help but smile as the refs make the bs call of throwing draymond out the game pic.twitter.com/2zXCbUsKGC — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 1, 2022

We gotta have better context with these rules man. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022

Can’t officiate the PLAYER officiate the PLAY — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 1, 2022

How Draymond Green is watching the rest of the game in the Warriors locker room after being ejected for a Flagrant 2 pic.twitter.com/UNttUjBjq2 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 1, 2022

🥴 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 1, 2022

Draymond on his podcast at halftime 😂 pic.twitter.com/hvXMYUtvFT — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 1, 2022

