NBA Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard getting traded to Milwaukee: ‘Shaq and Kobe… here we go’

Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a multi-team trade, per multiple reports.

The Bucks landed Lillard, while Portland received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap. Finally, the Suns got Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the new explosive duo in the Association, that of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FRgQyDVjQG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Giannis and Lillard together with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/YTgeXEfiip — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

In a Fresno barbershop called Phase II a few months ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked of the one player he would like to play with. His response was Damian Lillard. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2023

Miami Heat fans seeing Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo team up on the Bucks pic.twitter.com/712tKRUa7R — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 27, 2023

Hearing reports that Damian Lillard is already tired of being in Milwaukee and is demanding a trade. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 27, 2023

Damian Lillard traded to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/fvzkuYIYJZ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 27, 2023

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent years flirted with idea of playing with one another but the hold up was each star wanted the other to join their team. Milwaukee landed Antetokounmpo’s desired star mate. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2023

I know Blazers didn’t want to send Lillard to Miami but I can’t imagine this package was good for fans and/or franchise. Oof. https://t.co/Rd49bz75OW — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 27, 2023

First look at Damian Lillard as a Buck pic.twitter.com/vkMrzR3rWB — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 27, 2023

