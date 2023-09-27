NBA Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard getting traded to Milwaukee: ‘Shaq and Kobe… here we go’

Dionysis Aravantinos
Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a multi-team trade, per multiple reports.

The Bucks landed Lillard, while Portland received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap. Finally, the Suns got Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the new explosive duo in the Association, that of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype