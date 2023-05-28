NBA Twitter reacts to Celtics forcing a Game 7 at the buzzer: ‘One win away from history’

The Boston Celtics have forced a Game 7 after an unreal late-game thriller in Miami.

Thanks to Derrick White’s buzzer-beating game-winner, they became the fourth team to force a Game 7 after trailing a playoff series 3-0.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Twitter reacted to yet another wild Heat-Celtics game.

Spo in the Heat locker room after the Celtics won game 6 pic.twitter.com/FlHBiE1ady — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 28, 2023

THE BOSTON CELTICS CLIMB FROM DOWN 0-3 TO FORCE A GAME 7! pic.twitter.com/wtn5RCk5PQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 28, 2023

My reaction watching the Celtics & Heat Game…. pic.twitter.com/K3xrL1pJXK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 28, 2023

After all that there’s no way Celtics lose game 7 on their home floor this like a shotgun to the chest for the heat — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 28, 2023

THE GUT PUNCH WAS THAT MARCUS SMART MISSED … BUT STRUS, ROAMING, WASN'T ABLE TO BLOCK OUT DERRICK WHITE WHO MADE A FOLLOW LAYUP JUST AHEAD OF THE RED LIGHT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

Dude I’m not even a Heat fan and I’m stunned right now😭😭 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) May 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype