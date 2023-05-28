NBA Twitter reacts to Celtics forcing a Game 7 at the buzzer: ‘One win away from history’
The Boston Celtics have forced a Game 7 after an unreal late-game thriller in Miami.
Thanks to Derrick White’s buzzer-beating game-winner, they became the fourth team to force a Game 7 after trailing a playoff series 3-0.
NBA Twitter reacted to yet another wild Heat-Celtics game.
Spo in the Heat locker room after the Celtics won game 6 pic.twitter.com/FlHBiE1ady
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 28, 2023
THE BOSTON CELTICS CLIMB FROM DOWN 0-3 TO FORCE A GAME 7! pic.twitter.com/wtn5RCk5PQ
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 28, 2023
BELIEVE IT ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RuJaDGJLw5
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 28, 2023
My reaction watching the Celtics & Heat Game…. pic.twitter.com/K3xrL1pJXK
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 28, 2023
After all that there’s no way Celtics lose game 7 on their home floor this like a shotgun to the chest for the heat
— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 28, 2023
THE GUT PUNCH WAS THAT MARCUS SMART MISSED … BUT STRUS, ROAMING, WASN'T ABLE TO BLOCK OUT DERRICK WHITE WHO MADE A FOLLOW LAYUP JUST AHEAD OF THE RED LIGHT.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023
Dude I’m not even a Heat fan and I’m stunned right now😭😭
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) May 28, 2023