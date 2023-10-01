NBA Twitter reacts to Cam Payne signing with Bucks: ‘Milwaukee making moves’
Cameron Payne has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania.
This latest development in the Association comes a couple of hours after the Boston Celtics landed Jrue Holiday via a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, and the reactions were plenty.
The Bucks moved for Payne — who will be Damian Lillard’s backup in the point guard position. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest signing in the league.
Cam Payne last season :
10.3 PPG
2.2 RPG
4.5 APG
0.7 SPG
37 3PT%
Thoughts on this pickup?
— Bucks Muse (@BucksMuse) October 1, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks depth chart:
Starters:
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: Pat Connaughton
SF: Khris Middleton
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Brook Lopez
Bench:
PG: Cam Payne
SG: Malik Beasley
SF: MarJon Beauchamp
PF: Jae Crowder
C: Bobby Portis
— Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) October 1, 2023
Sure! I’m not high on Payne and probably would’ve rather had Bullock if given the choice, but worth the flier.
Side note: this takes the Bucks to significantly more expensive of a tax bill vs keeping the spot open. Credit to ownership for that. https://t.co/izsJfHsm2O
— Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) October 1, 2023
Cam Payne and Jae Crowder in Milwaukee together has 2021 me absolutely disgusted.
Great landing spot for him though, he’ll make a fine backup to Dame and can play alongside him too at times.
— Zona (@AZSportsZone) October 1, 2023
#Bucks making moves! Cam Payne comes to Milwaukee too https://t.co/Zd3yDQRfhq
— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 1, 2023