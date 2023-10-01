NBA Twitter reacts to Cam Payne signing with Bucks: ‘Milwaukee making moves’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·2 min read

Cameron Payne has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania.

This latest development in the Association comes a couple of hours after the Boston Celtics landed Jrue Holiday via a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, and the reactions were plenty.

The Bucks moved for Payne — who will be Damian Lillard’s backup in the point guard position. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest signing in the league.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype