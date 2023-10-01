NBA Twitter reacts to Cam Payne signing with Bucks: ‘Milwaukee making moves’

Cameron Payne has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania.

This latest development in the Association comes a couple of hours after the Boston Celtics landed Jrue Holiday via a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, and the reactions were plenty.

The Bucks moved for Payne — who will be Damian Lillard’s backup in the point guard position. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest signing in the league.

Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/va0ErtdVve — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

Cam Payne last season : 10.3 PPG

2.2 RPG

4.5 APG

0.7 SPG

37 3PT% Thoughts on this pickup? https://t.co/TTKUjZ8cjO — Bucks Muse (@BucksMuse) October 1, 2023

Sure! I’m not high on Payne and probably would’ve rather had Bullock if given the choice, but worth the flier. Side note: this takes the Bucks to significantly more expensive of a tax bill vs keeping the spot open. Credit to ownership for that. https://t.co/izsJfHsm2O — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) October 1, 2023

Cam Payne and Jae Crowder in Milwaukee together has 2021 me absolutely disgusted. Great landing spot for him though, he’ll make a fine backup to Dame and can play alongside him too at times. — Zona (@AZSportsZone) October 1, 2023

Cam Payne to Lillard and Giannis pic.twitter.com/SNso2wYk4u — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) October 1, 2023

#Bucks making moves! Cam Payne comes to Milwaukee too https://t.co/Zd3yDQRfhq — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype