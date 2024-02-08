NBA Twitter reacts to Bucks trading for Patrick Beverley: ‘Dame and Pat Bev…’

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Cameron Payne and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Patrick Beverley, per multiple reports.

Pat Bev even broke his own news on Twitter.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest trade in the league.

The 76ers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Bucks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

“I’ll beat yo ass.”- Damian Lillard to Patrick Beverley last year. Now they are both teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks 😭 pic.twitter.com/QVWgt5t6re — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 8, 2024

Ok ok ok. 🥶 Game. @PatBevPod Philly Luv Gang — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 8, 2024

How does Patrick Beverley keep finding himself on teams with stars that he’s beefed with? Gotta love the NBA. 😂 — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) February 8, 2024

Patrick Beverley encontrando Damian Lillard no vestiário do Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/KLzGEroCJG — Comenta Bucks (@comentabucks) February 8, 2024

Just a year ago, this interaction between Damian Lillard & Patrick Beverley happened😂: Bev: “Soft a** n****, you ain’t about none of that” Dame: “And I’ll beat your a**” Now, they’re teammates in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/ZwX9sxMpVF — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) February 8, 2024

Patrick Beverley Career accolades : 1x All-Defensive 1st Team

2x All-Defensive 2nd Team

16th in Career Defensive Box +/- (active players)

2017 All-Hustle Award Winner The Milwaukee Bucks got a DAWG😤💪🦌 pic.twitter.com/oUaWKmtQNv — Bucks Muse (@BucksMuse) February 8, 2024

Patrick Beverley will help the Bucks. And he’s reunited with Doc Rivers, whom he praised multiple times last season during his Bulls stint. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 8, 2024

Patrick Beverley and Giannis together to get that Championship in Milwaukee 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Iu8WmDHgt — 𝕂ashew “Jordan Love SZN” ➐ (@KashwrapSupreme) February 8, 2024

I'm guessing this means there's a good chance the Sixers think they're getting Kyle Lowry… But Pat Bev was a really nice addition this season. He was also one of the team's best passers and they could use more of that. Helping the Bucks and losing Beverley? This looks bad. https://t.co/NCjKlJ2H7N — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) February 8, 2024

