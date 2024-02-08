Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Bucks trading for Patrick Beverley: ‘Dame and Pat Bev…’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Cameron Payne and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Patrick Beverley, per multiple reports.

Pat Bev even broke his own news on Twitter.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest trade in the league.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype