NBA Twitter reacts to Bradley Beal trade rumors: ‘KD superteam? Nothing new’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are ‘heavily involved’ in a potential trade for Bradley Beal with the Washington Wizards.

At the same time, the Miami Heat would prefer to land Damian Lillard over Bradley Beal, per Marc Stein.

Overall, the Heat and Suns have emerged as finalists to acquire the former All-Star in a trade.

Here’s what NBA Twitter is saying about the latest rumors.

