NBA Twitter reacts to Bradley Beal trade rumors: ‘KD superteam? Nothing new’

According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are ‘heavily involved’ in a potential trade for Bradley Beal with the Washington Wizards.

At the same time, the Miami Heat would prefer to land Damian Lillard over Bradley Beal, per Marc Stein.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the Heat and Suns have emerged as finalists to acquire the former All-Star in a trade.

Here’s what NBA Twitter is saying about the latest rumors.

KD superteam? Nothing new — ⁶ (@SpeakContext) June 17, 2023

The Suns bench after trading for Beal https://t.co/cAF1L2p0Wa pic.twitter.com/hapIALK5Q8 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 18, 2023

GM goes to kd and say “we getting beal” and KD is supposed say “hell no my twitter legacy on the line” I guess lol https://t.co/7KPYow2qSv — Nathan (@nathenmikeuxl) June 17, 2023

Neither team would get better enough to win a ring tbh — RB (@rb89rb) June 17, 2023

The suns bench when they trade for Beal pic.twitter.com/2lDE7CJGBE — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 18, 2023

Going from Herro to Beal for Miami is gonna be like Milwaukee going from Bledsoe to Jrue. Their numbers and playstyles may seem not far away from each other but once Beal actually plays you will see the difference immediately and people will wonder why it was ever a conversation — AN (@fastbreconomics) June 18, 2023

Beal as a 3rd option would be insane 💀 pic.twitter.com/dEYlcKtCCK — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 17, 2023

Jovic will be better than Bradley Beal when it’s all set and done. Mark my words — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@HEATVSREFS) June 17, 2023

Their PPG high in a season: KD: 32 PPG

Beal: 31.3 PPG

Booker: 27.8 PPG Imagine these 3 on the same team.. pic.twitter.com/fZh2bs5vo7 — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 17, 2023

Don’t care what anyone says. If you can add Beal to a team with KD/Book WITHOUT trading Ayton? A huge massive win man — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 17, 2023

Lifelong Suns fans, could you imagine if you told us 3 years that Brad Beal would be a Sun and he wouldn’t even be a top 2 player on our team?? — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 17, 2023

I don’t think trading Ayton for Beal is that crazy — matt (@sponhourm) June 17, 2023

Brad Beal has a no trade clause. He controls his destiny. If he wanna be in Miami, he’ll end up there. If he wants Phoenix, he’ll be traded there. Doesn’t really matter which team has the better trade offer. No trade clause is a powerful tool. — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) June 18, 2023

prayer circle: 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Beal gets

🕯 traded 🕯

today

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Martin Gorthot (@washedwiz) June 18, 2023

Kevin Durant to the West

Kyrie Irving to the West

Bradley Beal to the West All to avoid this man in the East. pic.twitter.com/Fo0eBl1EpA — GiannisMuse 🦌 (@GiannisMuse) June 18, 2023

The only reason the Suns are in this situation regarding Beal is because he wants to be in Phoenix & has the power to control things via No Trade Clause. This is why you make the KD trade. Devin Booker & Kevin Durant make Phoenix a prime opportunity and Destination. This is Real! pic.twitter.com/5BNczloSkI — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) June 18, 2023

Kevin Durant to the West

Kyrie Irving to the West

Bradley Beal to the West All to beat this TEAM. Let them come. pic.twitter.com/hoC4Dub8Gv — Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 17, 2023

Kevin Durant back in December called Bradley Beal a Hall of Fame player: “I mean, he’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star scorer. Player, sorry. Calling him just a scorer is diminishing who he is.” pic.twitter.com/Nuq6REP8jr — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype