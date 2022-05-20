NBA Twitter reacts to Boston blowing out Miami in Game 2: ‘It’s so quiet it’s like the Celtics and Heat are playing in the bubble again’

The Boston Celtics stunned the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 25-point win (127-102) to tie the series 1-1.

The Celtics took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Miami’s collapse in Game 2 during and after the game.

MARCUS SMART DROPPED HIM 😳 pic.twitter.com/miq8x7ZvuH — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2022

Marcus Smart steals Max Strus’ ankles. pic.twitter.com/jzgKVQKugr — playoff paint (@nba_paint) May 20, 2022

The Celtics are up big on the Heat. pic.twitter.com/RXzu1umRFR — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2022

the celtics game plan of not missing any shots is genius. more teams should try it — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 20, 2022

This is ridiculous. Celtics are crazy, angry hot. This has blowout written all over it. Say good night, Heat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 20, 2022

A healthy Celtics team is just to damn good defensively. The communication, help and rotations are on another level. We can keep talking offense all we want but “Defense win Championships” Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 20, 2022

The Celtics have won 7 of the 8 quarters of this series — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) May 20, 2022

The Celtics with Marcus Smart back in the lineup pic.twitter.com/6EhADZ50ee — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 20, 2022

Heat fans leaving at halftime like pic.twitter.com/TZUKV06T5x — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 20, 2022

Lowest playoff +/- by a Heat player off the bench in the play-by-play era: -35 — Tyler Herro in the bubble

-33 — Tyler Herro tonight pic.twitter.com/eG4h6skcww — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 20, 2022

The Heat will win the ECF, I’m not changing my mind off on game — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 20, 2022

The Celtics to the Heat tonight pic.twitter.com/shb0c1wk1R — The 617 (@The617_) May 20, 2022

I want to apologize to the Heat fans that bought tickets to the game. The amount of empty seats in the 4th quarter of an Eastern Conference Finals Game is an absolute shame. No fanbase should waste money like this. I’m so sorry to you and your families. CELTICS. IN. 5. — 111 Days Till NFL Football (@BostonConnr) May 20, 2022

It’s so quiet it’s like the Celtics and Heat are playing in the bubble again — … (@therealdougiles) May 20, 2022

Marcus Smart makes a huge difference for them ! He Hoopin🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 20, 2022

Dawg Smart just sent him to the Shadow Realm 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) May 20, 2022

If you see Marcus Smart wrestling with Lion you better put the steak on him!!! He want all the Smoke. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 20, 2022

Marcus Smart did everything in his return. 24 PTS

9 REB

12 AST (1 TOV)

3 STL

5 3PM He was +32. No other starter was higher than +16. pic.twitter.com/G35vkm3rwi — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 20, 2022

The Celtics after losing a game pic.twitter.com/aHkonOsGrT — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 20, 2022

Arena emptying out but Celtics fans packed behind the bench staying for Club Kornet. pic.twitter.com/NUm0ywTo1V — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 20, 2022

“Lets go Celtics” chants in Miami — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 20, 2022

celtics beat the 3rd quarter allegations pic.twitter.com/KaV5J54G6G — brandon 🎷🦕 (@brandon_lirio22) May 20, 2022

Max Strus ankles got sacrificed for Duncan minutes — Austin (@ChefTrillie_) May 20, 2022

Max Strus is the found fries on the bottom of the bag — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) May 20, 2022

Marcus Smart different ‼️ — Denzel Valentine (@denzelvalentine) May 20, 2022

Oh my…😳 — Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) May 20, 2022

Chilll Smarty!!! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 20, 2022

Damn!!! When elite teams playing their best basketball, game can be boring really fast!!! #Game 2 #BosvsMia — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) May 20, 2022

The illegal screening in our game is crazy!! Needs to be a point of emphasis — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 20, 2022

