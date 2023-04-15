NBA Twitter reacts to 76ers’ Game 1 blowout win over Brooklyn: ‘Nets better start game planning for Paul Reed’

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business at home in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets, blowing them out 121-101.

Joel Embiid led the way for Philly with 26 points and five rebounds in a game that he got doubled-teamed throughout. James Harden added a double-double with 23 points and 13 assists.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Sixers took care of business at home in Game 1 🔔 pic.twitter.com/xOZe4QwURJ — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2023

Sixers win Game 1 vs. Nets 🔔 Embiid: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK

Harden: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 13 AST, 7 3PM MOST EVER 3's by Philly in a playoff game (21) 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nx3mX6AiWU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2023

Embiid and Harden today: 26 PTS 23 PTS

5 REB 13 AST

3 BLK 7 3P pic.twitter.com/AJ3AS7iDAU — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 15, 2023

Joel Embiid today:

26 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST – 2 BLK James Harden today:

23 PTS – 4 REB – 13 AST – 7/13 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ANFA7ttFk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 15, 2023

really smart of the sixers to hit 50% of all their threes — can’t believe no other team thought of this strategy before — very effective — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 15, 2023

The Nets better start game planning for Paul Reed. Bruh is killing them. pic.twitter.com/pYYGGJqtc6 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 15, 2023

Sixers need to build around Paul Reed — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 15, 2023

Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 15, 2023

He is the MVP. THEY TRAPPING EVERY TIME HE TOUCHES THE BALLLL! 😂😂😂let’s be real y’all — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) April 15, 2023

Harden taking charges? It’s definitely the postseason. — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 15, 2023

Sixers handle business in Game 1, we move pic.twitter.com/jsoYzWFeVA — 𝘾 𝙝 𝙧 𝙞 𝙨 👽 (@SirEMBIID) April 15, 2023

Ben Simmons watching the 76ers cook the Nets pic.twitter.com/CTux8DtbiH — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) April 15, 2023

I will never stop being amazed at Joel Embiid’s ability to switch onto the teams best offensive player & hold his own. His impact on both sides of the floor is truly generational. — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 15, 2023

Joel Embiid is just an unreal defender Done some really special stuff in a number of situations today including shutting down Mikal Bridges on an iso and an impressive weakside block There are very few as versatile and dominant as him on the defensive end — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) April 15, 2023

Reminder that Paul Reed is a restricted free agent this summer. We have full control of where he goes. pic.twitter.com/2ABj5Uhe0t — Aidan LaPorta (@aidanlaporta69) April 15, 2023

The Paul Reed Victory Tour. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype