NBA Twitter reacts to 76ers’ Game 1 blowout win over Brooklyn: ‘Nets better start game planning for Paul Reed’
The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business at home in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets, blowing them out 121-101.
Joel Embiid led the way for Philly with 26 points and five rebounds in a game that he got doubled-teamed throughout. James Harden added a double-double with 23 points and 13 assists.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs.
The Sixers took care of business at home in Game 1 🔔 pic.twitter.com/xOZe4QwURJ
— ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2023
SIXERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/ISYLN6s13y
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2023
Sixers win Game 1 vs. Nets 🔔
Embiid: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK
Harden: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 13 AST, 7 3PM
MOST EVER 3's by Philly in a playoff game (21) 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nx3mX6AiWU
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2023
Embiid and Harden today:
26 PTS 23 PTS
5 REB 13 AST
3 BLK 7 3P pic.twitter.com/AJ3AS7iDAU
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 15, 2023
Joel Embiid today:
26 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST – 2 BLK
James Harden today:
23 PTS – 4 REB – 13 AST – 7/13 3PM
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 15, 2023
really smart of the sixers to hit 50% of all their threes — can’t believe no other team thought of this strategy before — very effective
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 15, 2023
The Nets better start game planning for Paul Reed. Bruh is killing them. pic.twitter.com/pYYGGJqtc6
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 15, 2023
Sixers need to build around Paul Reed
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 15, 2023
Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s.
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 15, 2023
He is the MVP. THEY TRAPPING EVERY TIME HE TOUCHES THE BALLLL! 😂😂😂let’s be real y’all
— Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) April 15, 2023
Harden taking charges? It’s definitely the postseason.
— Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 15, 2023
Sixers handle business in Game 1, we move pic.twitter.com/jsoYzWFeVA
— 𝘾 𝙝 𝙧 𝙞 𝙨 👽 (@SirEMBIID) April 15, 2023
Ben Simmons watching the 76ers cook the Nets pic.twitter.com/CTux8DtbiH
— NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) April 15, 2023
I will never stop being amazed at Joel Embiid’s ability to switch onto the teams best offensive player & hold his own. His impact on both sides of the floor is truly generational.
— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 15, 2023
Joel Embiid is just an unreal defender
Done some really special stuff in a number of situations today including shutting down Mikal Bridges on an iso and an impressive weakside block
There are very few as versatile and dominant as him on the defensive end
— Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) April 15, 2023
SIXERS WIN GAME 1 pic.twitter.com/9Q7uSvOlik
— Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) April 15, 2023
Reminder that Paul Reed is a restricted free agent this summer. We have full control of where he goes. pic.twitter.com/2ABj5Uhe0t
— Aidan LaPorta (@aidanlaporta69) April 15, 2023
The Paul Reed Victory Tour.
— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 15, 2023