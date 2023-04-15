NBA Twitter reacts to 76ers’ Game 1 blowout win over Brooklyn: ‘Nets better start game planning for Paul Reed’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business at home in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets, blowing them out 121-101.

Joel Embiid led the way for Philly with 26 points and five rebounds in a game that he got doubled-teamed throughout. James Harden added a double-double with 23 points and 13 assists.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype