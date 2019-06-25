NBA trade news: Trail Blazers acquire Kent Bazemore, send Evan Turner to Hawks

The Trail Blazers and Hawks have swapped wings.

Atlanta has agreed to send Kent Bazemore to Portland in exchange for Evan Turner. The teams announced the trade on Twitter Monday night.

Thank you, @thekidet! We'll miss your endless jokes and fashionable fits. Wishing you the best of luck in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/CLDNn4xc01 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 24, 2019

Bazemore averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 67 games for the Hawks last season. He shot 40.2% from the field and 32% from 3-point range.

The 29-year-old has also played for the Warriors and Lakers over his seven-year career. He is set to enter the final year of his contract as he signed a four-year, $70 million extension with Atlanta in July 2016.

Bazemore thanked the Hawks and Atlanta on social media, then expressed his excitement about moving on to Portland.

Atlanta, I dont even know where to start. Want to thank the @atlhawks for the a tremendous run over the past five years. Lots of roots planted in this city! To the front office and management, thank you putting me in a situation to thrive! #RIPCITY LETS GET IT!! @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/JoR49ol0sd — Baze (@24Bazemore) June 24, 2019

Turner, meanwhile, was inconsistent in 2018-19. His production dropped off and he scored a career-low 6.8 points in 22 minutes per game. He’ll also be a free agent after next season.