NBA trade rumors: Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler asking price 'too steep' for Heat, interested teams

The Timberwolves have been working on a trade to send disgruntled Jimmy Butler away, but it appears Minnesota's asking price for the star guard is too much for interested teams.

According to ESPN, the Timberwolves are seeking quality veterans, top prospects, future assets and cap relief. But that has proven to be "too steep" for teams interested in making a deal, including the Heat. The report adds sources are skeptical of whether coach Tom Thibodeau actually wants to make a deal for his star player and things are "volatile" in Minnesota right now. Teams believe Thibodeau is making counterproposals that he knows franchises will never accept, according to the report.

ESPN Reporting w/ Zach Lowe: Minnesota’s asking price for Jimmy Butler remains too steep for teams. Minny seeks quality vets/top prospects/future assets/cap relief. Too high a price for interested teams, including Miami. Sources are skeptical of Thibodeau’s desire to make deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2018

Per ESPN: "Front offices believe that Minnesota minimally wants to fully recoup the assets that Thibodeau gave up in the 2017 trade with Chicago for Butler."

Teams all around the league reportedly have shown interest in dealing for Butler, including the Rockets as the latest to emerge as a candidate. But Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Timberwolves ownership that Butler's preferred destination is Miami, according to The New York Times, citing unidentified league sources.

The report notes the interest appears to be mutual as "the Heat have pursued Butler as aggressively as any of the 20-plus teams to inquire thus far." Miami, however, has found it hard to get Minnesota to "clearly communicate."

Thibodeau has expressed interest in keeping Butler, but the feeling reportedly is not mutual. Butler remains adamant that he will not return to the team even after a meeting Monday with Thibodeau, who tried to persuade Butler to rejoin the team, according to ESPN.

Conflicting reports came out last week as ESPN reported Minnesota's front office was shutting down trade requests from other teams. However, ESPN later reported owner Glen Taylor had a different message, saying Butler is available and teams should contact him directly.

Butler has two years remaining on the five-year, $92 million deal he signed with the Bulls in 2015. He was traded to the Timberwolves before last season. However, Butler can opt out after this season.

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season for Minnesota, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2004.