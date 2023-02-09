NBA trade rumors: Russell Westbrook reportedly headed to buyout market; Jakob Poeltl to Raptors

The NBA trade deadline is less than a week away, and the action started with the Brooklyn Nets' trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. A handful of teams could be sellers at the deadline, and a few names have been circulating throughout the league as potential trade targets.

When is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.

Center Jakob Poeltl is heading north, as the San Antonio Spurs reportedly traded him in exchange for center Khem Birch on Wednesday night. The Spurs will also receive a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-rounders, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Poeltl played for the Raptors for the first two seasons of his career before spending 4 1/2 in San Antonio.

Report: Trail Blazers trading Josh Hart to Knicks for Cam Reddish

Josh Hart is headed to the New York Knicks. The Portland Trail Blazers struck a deal with the Knicks minutes before they were set to tip off at the Moda Center on Wednesday night. Portland is sending Hart to the Knicks in exchange for forward Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a future first-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Blazers reportedly also will receive a lottery-protected 2023 first-round draft pick that if it doesn't convey will become four future second-rounders. Full details on the trade.

Reports: Russell Westbrook heading to Jazz, then buyout market, in 3-team deal

Russell Westbrook is leaving Los Angeles, and his next playing destination isn't entirely clear. The Lakers reportedly sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal Wednesday, and the Jazz are likely to buy out his contract. If so, Westbrook will have multiple suitors on the buyout markett. How the full trade unfolded.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas. The Mavericks sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets, who also sent Markieff Morris to the Mavericks. Here are the full trade details.

Completed 2022-23 NBA trades

The Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kendrick Nunn, a conditional 2028 second-round draft pick and a 2029 second-round pick, the teams announced Jan. 23.

The Boston Celtics traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs for a conditional, future second-round draft pick, the teams announced Jan. 5. The Spurs then waived Vonleh.

Which NBA players could be on the move?

Jae Crowder: The forward is sitting out this season after requesting a trade from the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. He is seeking a multi-year contract extension and the Suns are looking for a quality player in return. There has not been traction on a deal yet.

O.G. Anunoby: The Toronto Raptors forward is one of the most-discussed players in the trade market. He is a young and talented player who could immediately help a playoff-bound team. Yahoo Sports Canada's Steven Loung explores six trade destinations for Anunoby.

John Collins: Is this the year the Atlanta Hawks finally trade Collins? The forward seems to always come up in trade rumors, but as of yet no deal has emerged.

NBA trade deadline rumor tracker