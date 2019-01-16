NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Losing Danuel House to G League; Hawks Looking to Move Lin, Bazemore

With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, teams are going to need to move quickly if they want to make a major move to bolster their playoff chances or if they are looking to unload bad contracts prior to free agency.

The rumors around a potential trade involving Anthony Davis going to the Lakers or Celtics have quieted down while talks of Bradley Beal or Kemba Walker potential getting moved have changed into mere whispers.

Still, one of those three All-Stars could still get moved before the deadline for the right price. Meanwhile, plenty of other lesser name players are on the market as some teams are looking to be aggressors in their selling approach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• There is growing belief around the league that Marc Gasol will opt out of the final year of his deal with the Grizzlies and the $25.6 million he would be owed, which could cause Memphis to explore trading the former Defensive Player of the Year. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• The Rockets are expected to sign a wing player to a 10-day deal with Danuel House expected to return to the G League. James Nunnally who played with the Timberwolves earlier this season could be a potential option. (Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle)

Story continues

• Rockets starter Danuel House is expected to return to the G League unless the team offers him a new deal. He was on a two-way contract and has used all of his 45 days allotted to play with Houston. House's agent Raymond Brothers said the team offered a three-year, non-guaranteed deal on the minimum and then a three-year guaranteed deal on the minimum, but House declined instead hoping to be converted for the remainder of this season so he could then be a restricted free agent in the summer. (Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle and Tim MacMahon, ESPN.com)

• The Hawks have made point guard Jeremy Lin, wing Kent Bazemore and big man Dewayne Dedmon available for trade. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• The Kings have expressed "exploratory" interest in Hawks guard Jeremy Lin. Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos's expiring contracts with Sacramento could be part of the potential deal. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• The Mavericks are escalating discussions to find a trade for point guard Dennis Smith Jr. The Suns and Magic are in ongoing talks with the Mavs for Smith Jr. who has sat out three games with a sore back. Dallas are also looking for deals for guard veteran Wes Matthews, who is in the final year of his deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• That Smith report was shot down by Phoenix radio station at least from the Suns perspective who said that the Suns have no interest in Smith. (John Gambadoro, Arizona Sports 98.7)

• The Pistons are now in the Smith Jr. sweepstakes, along with other rumored teams. (Mitch Lawrence, SiriusXM NBA Radio) ?

• The Philadelphia Sixers have not inquired about Hawks guard Jeremy Lin, despite previous reports. (Paul Hudrick, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• The Bulls’ front office is still looking to trade Robin Lopez before the trade deadline. (Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times)