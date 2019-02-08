NBA trade news: Rockets deal James Ennis to 76ers
The Rockets have traded forward James Ennis to the 76ers.
In return, the deal gives Houston the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick with the 76ers’ own 2021 second-round pick, the team announced Thursday.
Ennis, 28, is averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.
This was the second move the Rockets made before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Houston also acquired Iman Shumpert in a three-team trade with the Kings and Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Rockets also got Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin from the Cavaliers in the deal.
The Rockets sent a first-round pick, Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to Cleveland and the Kings received Alec Burks from the Cavaliers as part of the trade.
Houston is 32-22, fifth in the Western Conference standings entering Thursday's play.
