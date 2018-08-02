NBA trade rumors: Rockets have asked about Cavaliers guard JR Smith

The Rockets could be interested in trading for JR Smith.

Houston has asked about the 32-year-old Cavaliers guard, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on his podcast recently. He said the Rockets have “kicked the tires” on a potential deal.

Smith was traded from the Knicks to the Cavaliers in January 2015. He averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 80 games in 2017-18.

Smith appeared in 22 playoff contests last season, including Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors, when he made a historic mistake with time running down in the fourth quarter. Golden State went on to sweep the Cavaliers.

Smith has shot 37.4 percent from 3-point range during his 14-year NBA career. He has two more seasons and $30.4 million remaining on the four-year, $57 million extension he signed in October 2016.

The Rockets have been exploring the trade market for a wing player, according to an earlier report from USA Today’s Rockets Wire, which cites unidentified league sources. Houston lost forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency this offseason.

Houston has expressed interest in Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, according to that report. But, it may not have the right assets to deal for him.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games.

Houston signed point guard Chris Paul to a contract extension earlier this month and recently inked center Clint Capela to a new five-year deal.

The Rockets also added forward James Ennis and are reportedly prepared to sign Carmelo Anthony to a veteran’s minimum contract.