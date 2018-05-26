NBA trade rumors: Raptors exploring all options, including trades of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry
The Raptors fired coach Dwane Casey this offseason, but that may not be their only big move.
The Raptors are exploring all trade options, according to a report from the Toronto Sun. The report cited unidentified league sources.
According to the report, Toronto could look to move Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan. Lowry, a four-time All-Star, averaged 16.2 points and 6.9 assists per game last season. The 32-year-old guard signed a three-year, $100 million contract with the Raptors in July.
DeRozan was named to the NBA All-Second Team this week. He tallied 23 points and 5.2 assists per game in 2017-18.
Toronto could also deal big men Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka, the report says.
The Raptors finished last season with a 59-23 record and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But after topping the Wizards in six games in their first-round series, the Raptors were swept by the Cavaliers.
Toronto dismissed Casey, who posted a 320-238 record and made five playoff appearances in seven seasons, in mid-May.