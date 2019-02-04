NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Offer Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Two First-Round Picks in Exchange for Anthony Davis

The trade deadline is just days away and while there have been some stunners, such as Kristaps Porzingis being traded to the Mavericks, expect more fireworks to occur before 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

Porzingis' frustration with the New York Knicks was reported and within hours he was shipped off to Dallas and teams are looking to load up on cap friendly deals, but using those assets to go after one of the coveted free agents this summer.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis remains the biggest wild card out there as he wants out of New Orleans with the Lakers being the biggest suitors. The Lakers have made their initial contact with the Pelicans, but reportedly New Orleans has been "underwhelmed" by those first offers.

• The Lakers reportedly offered the Pelicans a new trade featuring Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley, along with two first-round picks, in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill. The Lakers are awaiting New Orleans' response. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Pistons have engaged with the Grizzlies in trade talks involving guard Mike Conley. (Vince Ellis, Detroit Free Press)

• Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the team's goal is to keep Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic together for "the next 20 years." (Press Conference)

• Lakers president Magic Johnson has had multiple conversations with Pelicans general manager Dell Demps Monday. The Lakers made an offer for Anthony Davis that includes multiple young players, multiple draft picks and salary cap relief for New Orleans. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Kristaps Porzingis said he feels "bouncy" as he continues recovering from his torn left ACL. The plan is still for him to sit out the remainder of the season. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN.com)

• Anthony Davis's representatives have informed the Pelicans he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Bucks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Pelicans rejected a trade offer from the Knicks involving Kristaps Porzingis. New York is unlikely to make a deal for Anthony Davis unless they get the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Anthony Davis would have interest in signing with the Bucks long-term, but Milwaukee has not looked into making a deal and it would have a hard time structuring a deal with its current roster. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Pelicans were informed of "a handful" teams Anthony Davis is willing to sign long-term with in addition to the Lakers and Knicks. The Celtics were not on that list. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Nets are hopeful Caris LeVert can return to the lineup before the All-Star Break. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Kristaps Porzingis is already practicing with the Mavericks.

• The Washington Wizards have received interest in Otto Porter Jr. from the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks and others. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• Marc Gasol is hoping to be traded by the Grizzlies before Thursday's trade deadline. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• Mavs had interest in Aaron Gordon before Kristaps Porzingis trade. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• DeAndre Jordan, who was traded in the Porzingis deal, would like to return to Los Angeles. Jordan spent his first 10 seasons with the Clippers, but a pairing with the Lakers isn't out of the question. (Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times)

• Another part of the Mavericks-Knicks deal, guard Wesley Matthews is receiving interest from several teams. Matthews is in the final year of his four–year, $70 million contract. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Rockets, Thunder, Raptors,, 76ers and the Warriors are interested in Matthews, should he agreed to a buyout with the Knicks. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Kings are ‘willing to talk about’ trade center Willie Cauley-Stein. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• The Pelicans are considering countering the Lakers' offers for Anthony Davis later this week by asking for two first-round picks. (Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Knicks president Steve Mills said the team had as many as eight possibilities for deals involving Porzingis. (Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic)

• Teams have called about Clippers guard Tobias Harris, but there is no indication that the team is willing to trade him. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• Kawhi Leonard says he is not worried about the future and will have free agent meetings at the appropriate time, after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended Sunday's game in Toronto. (Ryan Wolstat, Toronto Sun)