NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James's People Want Luke Walton Out as Lakers Coach

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching as there are less than two weeks until Feb. 7.

With the deadline coming earlier than normal this season, teams will need to decide quicker than usual if they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. With the bottom part of the East so open and the West being such a jumble, a lot of teams are still holding out hope that they will have the chance to add a piece to compete for the playoffs.

Whether the Pacers potentially looking to make up for the loss of Victor Oladipo or the Lakers trying to add a second star, plenty of teams will be sure to make noise on the trade market before the deadline passes.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• LeBron James himself does not want Luke Walton removed as the Lakers coach, but people in his camp would prefer a change. (Jackie McMullan, ESPN.com)

• The Knicks are putting guard Trey Burke on the trade block and the Lakers, Nets and Warriors could potentially have interest. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• Thon Maker has informed the Bucks he would like to be traded so he could go to a team where he'll get more playing time. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers are looking to add another star next to LeBron James, even if it means parting ways with players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma or Brandon Ingram. Los Angeles could pursue three-point shooters with expiring deals. (Bill Oram, The Athletic)

• The Knicks actively seeking trades for either Tim Hardaway Jr. or swingman Courtney Lee. Center Enes Kanter is also on the trading block. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The NBA grants the Washington Wizards an $8.6M Disabled Player Exception for loss of guard John Wall. The Wizards have until March 11 to use the exception. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Cavaliers can officially trade Kevin Love, as a sixth-month restriction on dealing him is lifted. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Magic have not shown they are willing to trade Aaron Gordon, but Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross are intriguing pieces as both are in the final year of their deals. (Josh Robbins, The Athletic)