NBA trade rumors: Lakers' first offer for Anthony Davis includes Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, others

Sporting News
Davis will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Monday.

Details have emerged on the Lakers' first offer for Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

The offer included Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo and a first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN which cites unidentified league sources.

The offer, and other possible deals proposed, were not good enough for the Pelicans to entertain a counter-offer according to another report from The Athletic.

Davis was named to his sixth All-Star game game on Thursday.

According to another report from ESPN, the Lakers believe if they are able to acquire Davis, the star center would re-sign with the team.

The Lakers have yet to offer more than one first-round pick in the deal, according to another report from ESPN.

