NBA trade rumors: Lakers' first offer for Anthony Davis includes Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, others

Details have emerged on the Lakers' first offer for Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

The offer included Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo and a first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN which cites unidentified league sources.

in the Lakers first offer to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis, LA offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Davis will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Monday.

The offer, and other possible deals proposed, were not good enough for the Pelicans to entertain a counter-offer according to another report from The Athletic.

Sources: In pursuit of All-NBA star Anthony Davis, the Lakers' offers to the Pelicans have not been worth countering or responding for Pelicans. Lakers' deals have included Rajon Rondo or Lance Stephenson as core parts of proposals -- along with a couple of key young players. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

Davis was named to his sixth All-Star game game on Thursday.

According to another report from ESPN, the Lakers believe if they are able to acquire Davis, the star center would re-sign with the team.

The Lakers have yet to offer more than one first-round pick in the deal, according to another report from ESPN.

MORE: NBA trade rumors: Anthony Davis denies he's requested move to Lakers | Anthony Davis' father would never want his son to play for Boston, report says

Story continues