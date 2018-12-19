NBA trade rumors: Lakers will 'probably' move Brandon Ingram, some league executives believe

Brandon Ingram could end up wearing a different uniform.

The 21-year-old forward is a key part of the Lakers young core surrounding LeBron James. But, some around the league believe Los Angeles could end up moving Ingram in order to acquire another star, according to Bleacher Report.

One league executive said:

"(Ingram) will probably be traded at some point, whether it's for a second or third star.”

An unnamed NBA player agent told Bleacher Report he thinks the team will wait to make a deal until after the season:

"I think they wait until the summer to look into a big move involving a player like Ingram. That gives them more time to get the best deal."

Ingram, who the Lakers selected with the second pick in the 2016 draft, is averaging 15.2 points and four rebounds this season. He has shot 47 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range.

The third-year wing has not played since he sprained his ankle in a Lakers’ win over the Spurs on Dec. 5.

The Lakers will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup with an 18-12 record.



