NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Seeking to Add Second Star Next to LeBron James Before Deadline

By the time the NBA trade deadline comes on Feb. 7, most teams will have less than 25 games left before the regular season ends.

That means playoff bound teams will look around the league to see if they can pick up an extra piece that is needed to make a run at the title.

For those who are bound for the lottery, this is also a crucial time, as they may look to shed salary for cap space flexibility or pick up picks for June's draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One team that has already been in the rumor mill is the Memphis Grizzlies, who have put longtime mainstays Mike Conley and Marc Gasol on the trading block.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Lakers are looking to add another star next to LeBron James, even if it means parting ways with players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma or Brandon Ingram. Los Angeles could pursue three-point shooters with expiring deals. (Bill Oram, The Athletic)

• The Knicks actively seeking trades for either Tim Hardaway Jr. or swingman Courtney Lee. Center Enes Kanter is also on the trading block. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The NBA grants the Washington Wizards an $8.6M Disabled Player Exception for loss of guard John Wall. The Wizards have until March 11 to use the exception. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Cavaliers can officially trade Kevin Love, as a sixth-month restriction on dealing him is lifted. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Magic have not shown they are willing to trade Aaron Gordon, but Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross are intriguing pieces as both are in the final year of their deals. (Josh Robbins, The Athletic)

• The Clippers inquired about Bulls center Brook Lopez, but the team will approach trade deadline as both buyer and seller. (Jovan Buha, The Athletic)

Story continues

• The Jazz have expressed interest in Grizzlies guard Mike Conley and Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (Tony Jones, The Athletic)

• Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said his team will listen to trade offers. (Chris Kirschner, The Athletic)