NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks 'Optimistic' They Can Reconcile With Dennis Smith Jr.

With the NBA trade deadline exactly three weeks from now, teams are trying to gauge the market to either gear up for a playoff run or set themselves up for the future by unloading or taking on expiring contracts to garner the maximum amount of cap money for this summer.

This is especially true in the Western Conference where the top 12 teams are within 10 games of first place.

There hasn't been a lot of activity yet, but rumors seem to involve Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker and possibly Bradley Beal/

As that Feb. 7 deadline approaches, teams will lots to offers could be on the more aggressive side when trying to make an offer.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• The Mavericks intend to keep point guard Dennis Smith after exploring the trade market (Tim MacMahon, ESPN.com)

• The Warriors are willing to go over luxury tax threshold to sign re-sign Kevin Durant and Klay Thomposon (Brian Windhorst, ESPN.com)

• The Sacramento Kings are unlikely to take on long-term deals unless it helps the team win this season. Sacramento wants to add small forward depth and possibly acquire a veteran point guard to come off the bench. (James Ham, NBC Sports California)

• The Dallas Mavericks are not expected to offer DeAndre Jordan a multi-year contract this offseason. Jordan, 30, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. (Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• The Philadelphia Sixers have expressed interest in New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh. (Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News)

• The Grizzlies want to close out its first round pick obligation to the Boston Celtics this season. This stems from a 2015 three-team trade also involving the New Orleans Pelicans. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)