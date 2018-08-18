NBA trade rumors: Heat not interested in dealing for Rockets forward Ryan Anderson

The Heat do not want to trade for Ryan Anderson.

The Rockets have reportedly been shopping the 30-year-old forward and some have speculated Miami would be interested in acquiring him. But, the Heat are not looking to deal for Anderson at this time, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Anderson averaged 9.3 points and five rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game for Houston last season. He has knocked down 38.2 percent of his 3-point attempts over his 10-year career.

Anderson has two years and a little more than $40 million remaining on his current deal. The Rockets have also reportedly discussed sending him to the Hawks in exchange for Kent Bazemore.

MORE: NBA trade rumors: Hawks willing to take back Ryan Anderson from Rockets in deal for Kent Bazemore | NBA trade rumors: Heat attempting to move Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson

The Heat have reportedly been attempting to move center Hassan Whiteside and shooting guard Tyler Johnson this offseason. Miami, however, has yet to find a trade partner, according to multiple reports.



