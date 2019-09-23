NBA trade rumors: Chris Paul, Heat have mutual interest

Chris Paul will likely start the upcoming NBA season with Oklahoma City, but Miami hasn't given up on acquiring the point guard.

The Heat stopped actively pursuing Paul after he was traded to the Thunder by the Rockets in July, but still have interest in the nine-time All-Star, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic's report says Paul is also interested in being moved to Miami, but the Heat would have to unload several large contracts to accommodate the $124 million Paul is slotted to make over the next three seasons.

Miami was unwilling to give Oklahoma City young pieces like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro earlier this year, but did want the Thunder to fork up future picks in the 2021 and 2023 drafts.

However, the Thunder were reluctant to part with a fraction of the huge draft haul they amassed by trading Russell Westbrook and Paul George over the summer.

They may be willing to once the 2019-20 season begins and they get a chance to evaluate talent, but it appears like they'll wait for now.

The Heat signed Jimmy Butler and traded Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers this offseason and remain focused on improving their backcourt following a season in which they finished 39-43 and missed the playoffs.

Paul averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 2018-19 and has played in just 58 games in each of the last two seasons.

Miami has also reportedly shown interest in Washington's Bradley Beal.



