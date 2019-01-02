NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers F Kevin Love available for the ‘right price,’ some executives believe
The Cavaliers may be willing to trade Kevin Love.
The 30-year-old forward has not played since late October because of a toe injury. But, some league executives continue to believe he’s a “difference-maker” who the Cavaliers would be open to moving for the “right price,” according to a report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein.
Love averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds in four games this season before he went down with the injury.
Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers this summer shortly after LeBron James left the team and joined the Lakers.
The five-time All-Star tallied 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for Cleveland in 2017-18. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from 3-point range.
The Cavaliers have been noncompetitive for most of the season and entered play Tuesday with an NBA-worst 8-29 record. They fired former coach Tyronn Lue in late October after an 0-6 start and replaced him with Larry Drew.
The Cavaliers signed former Warriors restricted free agent Patrick McCaw to a two-year, $6 million contract last weekend.