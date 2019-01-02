NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers F Kevin Love available for the ‘right price,’ some executives believe

The Cavaliers may be willing to trade Kevin Love.

The 30-year-old forward has not played since late October because of a toe injury. But, some league executives continue to believe he’s a “difference-maker” who the Cavaliers would be open to moving for the “right price,” according to a report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Love averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds in four games this season before he went down with the injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers this summer shortly after LeBron James left the team and joined the Lakers.

The five-time All-Star tallied 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for Cleveland in 2017-18. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers have been noncompetitive for most of the season and entered play Tuesday with an NBA-worst 8-29 record. They fired former coach Tyronn Lue in late October after an 0-6 start and replaced him with Larry Drew.

MORE: LeBron James says winning title with Cavaliers made him the ‘greatest player of all time’ | NBA free agency rumors: Patrick McCaw to join Cavaliers after Warriors decline to match offer sheet

The Cavaliers signed former Warriors restricted free agent Patrick McCaw to a two-year, $6 million contract last weekend.



