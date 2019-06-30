NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers expected to receive offers for Kevin Love

The Cavaliers could have options if they decide to move Kevin Love.

Cleveland is expected to receive offers for the 30-year-old forward, one unnamed league executive recently told The Athletic.

Multiple teams — including the Nets, Knicks, Clippers and Lakers — will have cap space this summer and are expected to pursue adding stars to their roster. But, some of them will miss out on the top-tier free agents, which could lead them to explore dealing for Love.

The executive added:

“One of the big-market teams that fail to land a big fish are going to make an offer for Kevin.”

The five-time All-Star struggled with injuries throughout 2018-19 and played in just 22 games. He averaged 17 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range in 27.2 minutes per appearance.

The Cavaliers were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season and finished with a 19-63 record.

“We have a good group of guys that want to be better and guys that haven’t given in to losing,” Love said in February, via the News-Herald. “That can be easy when so many games come at you so fast, but we’ve had a mentality that any given night we can win a basketball game. We’re going to continue to be like that.

Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Cleveland in July 2018.

The Cavaliers parted ways with interim coach Larry Drew in April and hired John Beilein away from Michigan to replace him. The team fired Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start to 2018-19.

The Cavaliers added Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, Belmont wing Dylan Windler and USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. in the first round of the 2019 draft earlier this month.



