NBA trade news: Bulls trade Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for 2 players, draft picks

The Bulls are trading Justin Holiday to the Grizzlies.

Memphis will trade MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round picks for Holiday. The picks are in 2019 and 2020.

OFFICIAL: The Chicago Bulls have traded Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies for MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr., as well as the Grizzlies’ 2019 and 2020 second-round picks. In a related move, the Bulls also waived Cameron Payne.



Read: https://t.co/jKmaRgROlX



— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN reports the Bulls plan to waive Cameron Payne to clear space for the players. According to The Athletic, Brooks and his agent are working with Chicago in hopes the team will trade him to another team.

Holiday is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game this season.

He went undrafted out of Washington in 2011.

He has averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 313 career games.

Selden and Brooks were originally in a three-way deal between the Grizzlies, Wizards and Suns which would have sent Trevor Ariza to the Wizards and other players to the Suns and Grizzlies.

MORE: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard reflects on time with Spurs ahead of return to San Antonio

That deal was nixed though as the Suns believed they were getting Dillon Brooks in the deal and not Marshon.