NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis to Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr.

As the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, the NBA has been sent into a frenzy over reports that the New York Knicks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr.

The deal between Dallas and New York will also send Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Mavericks and DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews and a pick to the Knicks.

The Lakers and Pelicans have also started discussing trade possibilities around Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Monday.

Here are all the other expiring contracts to monitor and other key players that could be on the move.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Hours after reports surfaced that he preferred to be traded, Kristaps Porzingis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr. and other expiring contracts. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Pelicans and Lakers executives have connected on the phone concerning Anthony Davis. The two sides expect to discuss the trade again before next week's deadline. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Celtics are reportedly preparing a massive offer for the Pelicans if they keep Davis on the roster past the trade deadline. While Boston is willing to deal Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hawyard, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier, the Celtics want to keep Jayson Tatum with the hopes that he, Davis and Irving will make up the team's Big Three moving forward. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Celtics guard Kyrie Irving currently doesn't plan to do anything other than opt out of the final year of his contract this summer. Whether he re-signs with the Celtics is not known. (Steve Bulpett, Boston Herald)

• It has not been decided that Anthony Davis has played his last game for the Pelicans, but it’s an option under discussion with seven days until the trade deadline. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Lonzo Ball would prefer to be traded to either Chicago or New York if he ends up being dealt from the Lakers. (Tania Ganguli, Los Angeles Times)

• Pistons forward Blake Griffin says he is frustrated, but is not going to demand a trade. "I am happy here," Griffin said. (Ansar Khan, MLive.com)