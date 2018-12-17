NBA trade rumors: 76ers split on dealing Markelle Fultz, want first-round draft pick

Philadelphia isn't sure what to do with Markelle Fultz.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers' ownership group is in no rush to make a deal and they are split on whether they want to trade away the 20-year-old guard. The report adds, "A lot of that has to do with his dwindling trade value combined with the ownership group’s philosophy of not giving up assets for zilch."

The 76ers are only willing to send Fultz away in exchange for a first-round draft pick in a packaged deal for him, per the report. The problem is, though, that Fultz's trade value likely has gone down as he deals with a lingering shoulder injury.

Per the Inquirer:

"League executives believe the Sixers will settle for less as it gets closer to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, because there really isn’t a trade market for Fultz right now. There’s too much skepticism surrounding his shooting woes and his shoulder issues.

"They view his becoming a star for another team worse than him remaining a Sixer and continuing to struggle. Former general manager Bryan Colangelo, who drafted Fultz, would get the blame in the latter scenario. However, the front-office holdovers and ownership group would have to look at themselves in the mirror if they trade Fultz for next to nothing and he goes on to become the star they thought he was going to be when they drafted him."

Fultz, drafted with the top pick in the 2017 draft, has played in just 33 games over his first two seasons. He has averaged 7.7 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range.

The 76ers, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Sunday. They enter the matchup with a 19-11 record.