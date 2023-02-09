NBA trade deadline updates: Nets teardown continues after shipping Kevin Durant to Suns

It might be Super Bowl week, but the NBA has refused to stay out of the spotlight.

While LeBron James became the league's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, teams have been shoring up for the stretch run before the NBA trade deadline.

And there's still time for more wheeling and dealing.

There remains plenty of attention on the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Will the Jazz continue selling to accelerate their rebuild? Do the Raptors get a haul of first-round picks in return for OG Anunoby? Can the Lakers salvage their season?

Follow for the latest updates and analysis as the deadline looms.

What time does the NBA trade deadline end?

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET to agree to deals.

Nuggets acquire backup center Thomas Bryant from Lakers

The Denver Nuggets picked up backup center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers for three second-round draft picks, the Denver Post is reporting.

Bryant, 25, has seen his playing time decline recently in Los Angeles with the return of starter Anthony Davis. However, he is averaging 12.1 points per game on 65.4% shooting from the field.

Nets flip Jae Crowder to Bucks

Less than 12 hours after acquiring Jae Crowder from Phoenix in the Kevin Durant deal, the Brooklyn Nets have made another trade involving the veteran forward. The Nets shipped Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second-round picks in a deal that also involves Indiana, a person familiar with the deal tells USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because the trade had not yet been finalized.

Crowder hasn't played at all this season as Phoenix had been attempting to trade him. In Milwaukee, he should bolster the Bucks bench with his defense and 3-point shooting.

The Pacers will get Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks and waive Goga Bitadze.

What to watch for in the next few hours?

Will the Toronto Raptors make a deal that includes trading Fred VanVleet or OG Anunoby? The Raptors have financial decisions to make in the next two offseasons and may be compelled to address those issues now in a trade.

Story continues

Brooklyn may not be finished making moves. It’s clear now they’re rebuilding, and smart teams will inquire about the availability of Mikal Bridges, who the Nets just acquired from Phoenix in the Kevin Durant deal. Denver and Memphis, the top two teams in the Western Conference, should be looking to strengthen their rosters after the moves Phoenix and Dallas (trading for Kyrie Irving) made.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who reached a deal to acquire D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are other teams searching for roster improvements.

Celtics get Mike Muscala from Thunder

Center Mike Muscala has scored in double digits nine times this season for Oklahoma City, including two of his last three games.

The Boston Celtics have added some depth with the acquisition of center Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, a person familiar with the deal tells USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because the deal had not yet been finalized.

Muscala, 31, is in his 10th NBA season and is averaging 6.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Thunder. Muscala, who previously played for the Hawks, Lakers, 76ers, is shooting 39.4% on 3-pointers this season, giving Boston a stretch big off the bench.

Jackson, 27, is a six-year veteran, averaging 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds for the Celtics.

Suns acquire Kevin Durant from Nets

The Nets, who traded guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday, moved another one of their key players in the early hours Thursday morning.

Kevin Durant will be heading to the Suns along with forward T.J. Warren as Brooklyn pivots to an entirely new franchise paradigm.

Durant, a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, joins a Suns squad that's barely over the .500 mark (30-26) and fifth in the Western Conference as All-Star Weekend approaches. Phoenix, however, has been a top-two seed in the conference each of the past two seasons, including No. 1 in the West last year.

Who did the Suns give up for Kevin Durant?

Heading back to the Nets for Durant and Warren will be Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks. The Nets and Suns will also make a pick swap in 2028.

Kevin Durant injury update

Durant has been out since Jan. 8 with a sprained MCL.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes recently reported that Durant would not return in time for the All-Star Game. It would be the third consecutive year that Durant would miss the annual event.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said on Tuesday that Durant received good news from his doctor but had not been cleared. His timetable is still to be determined.

"I won't step on, cross that line a little bit, but what I’ll say (is) the days are adding up, and he has progressed," Vaughn said.

Lakers trade Russell Westbrook, acquire D'Angelo Russell

Feb. 8: In a three-team trade, the Lakers reached a deal to trade guard Russell Westbrook to the Jazz and acquire guard D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves in a deal that also includes Utah sending guard Mike Conley to Minnesota. The Lakers will also get Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from Utah. Minnesota also will receive Nickeil Alexander-Walker and picks, and the Jazz will get Juan Toscano-Anderson and a first-round draft pick from the Lakers.

Spurs trade Jakob Poeltl back to Raptors

Feb. 8: The Toronto Raptors have reached a deal to acquire San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks, according to ESPN. The Raptors drafted Poeltl, 27, with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft and he played two seasons with the Raptors before he was traded to the Spurs as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

Knicks trade Cam Reddish for Josh Hart

Feb. 8: The New York Knicks are trading for shooting guard Josh Hart. In exchange the Knicks are sending small forward Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.

Kings trade for Kessler Edwards

Feb. 7: The Brooklyn Nets acquired the draft rights to David Michineau (39th pick in the 2016 draft) from the Sacramento Kings for forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations.

Spurs acquire Dewayne Dedmon from Heat

Feb. 7: The Miami Heat traded center Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for cash considerations. This deal gives the Heat additional room under the luxury and two open roster spots if they want to make another deal before the deadline.

Rui Hachimura to the Lakers

Jan. 23: The Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and two second-round draft picks.

Noah Vonleh to the Spurs

Jan. 5: The Boston Celtics traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs for a second-round pick.

Follow NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: NBA trade deadline live tracker: Basketball's latest buzz, updates