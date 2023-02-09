NBA trade deadline tracker: Kyrie Irving move opens door to potentially wild week

Star guard Kyrie Irving threw the NBA trade deadline into chaos on Friday with his request to be moved from the Brooklyn Nets to another team before Thursday’s deadline.

The Nets didn't wait long to trade the sought-after All-Star. The Mavs reached a deal to acquire Irving, who has three Finals appearances, a championship, eight All-Star appearances and is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.

That won't be the only major deal. There is plenty of attention on Phoenix, Toronto, Memphis, New Orleans, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah.

Will the Jazz continue selling to accelerate their rebuild? Do the Raptors get a haul of first-round picks in return for OG Anunoby? Can the Lakers salvage their season amid LeBron James' pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record?

Some teams are buyers, some are sellers and some are trying to figure out what they want to be.

With so many teams bunched close enough in the Eastern and Western conference standings and a belief that no one contender is considerably better than another, deals will be made.

Let’s take a look at the trades that have happened this season. USA TODAY Sports will keep you updated as deals happen this week:

Lakers trade Westbrook, acquire Russell

Feb. 8: In a three-team trade, the Los Angeles Lakers reached a deal to trade guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and acquire guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a deal that also includes Utah sending guard Mike Conley to the Timberwolves. The Lakers will also get Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from Utah. Minnesota also will receive Nickeil Alexander-Walker and picks, and the Jazz will get Juan Toscano-Anderson and a first-round draft pick from the Lakers.

Kings trade for Edwards

Feb. 7: The Brooklyn Nets acquired the draft rights to David Michineau (39th pick in the 2016 draft) from the Sacramento Kings for forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations.

Spurs acquire Dedmon from Heat

Feb. 7: The Miami Heat traded center Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for cash considerations. This deal gives the Heat additional room under the luxury and two open roster spots if they want to make another deal before the deadline.

Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks

Kyrie Irving joined the Nets in 2019.

Feb. 5: Kyrie Irving got his wish. Two days after asking for a trade from Brooklyn, the Nets sent him and Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks.

Rui Hachimura to the Lakers

Jan. 23: The Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and two second-round draft picks.

Noah Vonleh to the Spurs

Jan. 5: The Boston Celtics traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs for a second-round pick.

