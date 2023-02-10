NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, John Wall and every completed deal

The NBA trade deadline had plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with. Along the way, we saw a flurry of future second-round draft picks change hands across the league, some notable reunions and a hefty buyout market shape up. Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine recaps all of the winners and losers from the trade deadline.

Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster 5-player deal

The Brooklyn Nets traded the second of their two All-Stars in a blockbuster move Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant for Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap. TJ Warren is headed to Phoenix in the deal, as well. Here are the full trade details.

Crowder reportedly is on the move again as the Nets are trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for five second-round draft picks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Vincent Goodwill: Kevin Durant's trade to Suns propels Phoenix's title aspirations into full gear

Jake Fischer: Kevin Durant always had eyes for Phoenix, and the epic trade could push other teams into action

Ben Rohrbach: Nets' gravest mistake in losing Kevin Durant was holding Kyrie Irving accountable

Russell Westbrook heading to Jazz, then reportedly to buyout market, in 3-team deal

Russell Westbrook is leaving Los Angeles, and his next playing destination isn't entirely clear. The Lakers sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal the teams confirmed Thursday, and the Jazz are likely to buy out his contract. If so, Westbrook will have multiple suitors on the buyout market.

Also in the deal: the Lakers will acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, while Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick will be sent to Utah. The Jazz are sending Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Minnesota, which will also receive draft picks. How the full trade unfolded.

Dan Devine: Despite the Suns and Kevin Durant stealing the headlines, the Lakers are still trying to do their thing

Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving received the trade he requested last week as the Brooklyn Nets dealt him to Dallas on Monday. The Mavericks sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets, who also sent Markieff Morris to the Mavericks. Here are the full trade details.

Akshay Mirchandani: What to make of Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks, and the preparation for immense turbulence

Warriors effectively trade James Wiseman for a Gary Payton II reunion

The Golden State Warriors traded recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a series of deals that netted them a reunion with defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II. The Atlanta Hawks received Saddiq Bey from the Pistons as part of a three-team transaction. More on this trade and Payton reunion from Ben Rohrbach.

Rockets acquiring John Wall from Clippers in 3-team deal with Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets acquired John Wall from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the Rockets plan to waive him. The Clippers received Eric Gordon, while the Grizzlies got Luke Kennard. In addition to Wall, the Rockets also got Danny Green. More on this deal.

Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers traded former All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Mo Bamba. The Magic said Beverley is not expected to report to the team. More on this deal.

Completed 2022-23 NBA trades

NBA trade deadline tracker