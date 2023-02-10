NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, John Wall and every completed deal
The NBA trade deadline had plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with. Along the way, we saw a flurry of future second-round draft picks change hands across the league, some notable reunions and a hefty buyout market shape up. Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine recaps all of the winners and losers from the trade deadline.
Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster 5-player deal
The Brooklyn Nets traded the second of their two All-Stars in a blockbuster move Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant for Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap. TJ Warren is headed to Phoenix in the deal, as well. Here are the full trade details.
Crowder reportedly is on the move again as the Nets are trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for five second-round draft picks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.
Russell Westbrook heading to Jazz, then reportedly to buyout market, in 3-team deal
Russell Westbrook is leaving Los Angeles, and his next playing destination isn't entirely clear. The Lakers sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal the teams confirmed Thursday, and the Jazz are likely to buy out his contract. If so, Westbrook will have multiple suitors on the buyout market.
Also in the deal: the Lakers will acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, while Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick will be sent to Utah. The Jazz are sending Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Minnesota, which will also receive draft picks. How the full trade unfolded.
Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving received the trade he requested last week as the Brooklyn Nets dealt him to Dallas on Monday. The Mavericks sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets, who also sent Markieff Morris to the Mavericks. Here are the full trade details.
Warriors effectively trade James Wiseman for a Gary Payton II reunion
The Golden State Warriors traded recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a series of deals that netted them a reunion with defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II. The Atlanta Hawks received Saddiq Bey from the Pistons as part of a three-team transaction. More on this trade and Payton reunion from Ben Rohrbach.
Rockets acquiring John Wall from Clippers in 3-team deal with Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets acquired John Wall from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the Rockets plan to waive him. The Clippers received Eric Gordon, while the Grizzlies got Luke Kennard. In addition to Wall, the Rockets also got Danny Green. More on this deal.
Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers traded former All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Mo Bamba. The Magic said Beverley is not expected to report to the team. More on this deal.
Completed 2022-23 NBA trades
The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal that included the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. The Suns also received TJ Warren. The Nets received Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Juan Pablo Vaulet and first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, a first-round pick swap in 2028 and second-round picks in 2028 and 2029. The Bucks received Jae Crowder. The Pacers received George Hill, Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, three future second-round picks and cash considerations.
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick.
The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiacono and a 2023 first-round pick in the four-team deal with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The 76ers received Jalen McDaniels and second-round picks in 2024 and 2029. The Knicks received Josh Hart. The Hornets received Svi Mykhailiuk and second-round picks in 2023 and 2027.
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Eric Gordon and three future second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets received John Wall, Danny Green and a protected pick swap. The Grizzlies received Luke Kennard.
The Boston Celtics acquired Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two future second-round picks.
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson from the San Antonio Spurs for Devonte' Graham and second-round picks ins 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
The Detroit Pistons acquired James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in a four-team trade that included the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors received Gary Payton II and two future second-round picks. The Hawks received Saddiq Bey. The Trail Blazers received Kevin Knox and five future second-round picks.
The Phoenix Suns acquired Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dario Saric and a future second-round pick.
The Atlanta Hawks acquired Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews from the Houston Rockets for Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025.
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic as part of a four-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, and the Magic said "Beverley is not required to report." The Lakers received Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and a second-round pick. The Nuggets receive Thomas Bryant. The Clippers receive Bones Hyland. The Magic also received a 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations.
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the teams announced Thursday. The Lakers receive D'Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. The Timberwolves receive Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 from the Jazz, along with a 2024 secound-round pick swap from the Lakers. The Jazz receive Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers along with Westbrook.
The Toronto Raptors acquired Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025, the teams announced Thursday.
The Sacramento Kings traded for Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the league announced Tuesday. The Kings also received cash considerations.
The San Antonio Spurs acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick from the Miami Heat in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, the teams announced Monday.
The Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kendrick Nunn, a conditional 2028 second-round draft pick and a 2029 second-round pick, the teams announced Jan. 23.
The Boston Celtics traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs for a conditional, future second-round draft pick, the teams announced Jan. 5. The Spurs then waived Vonleh.