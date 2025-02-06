NBA trade deadline tracker 2025: Deal details, grades, analysis
There's nothing quite like a cover-of-darkness, nobody-saw-this-coming blockbuster with two of basketball's 10-best players to jolt the NBA's trade season into action.
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to send superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round draft pick early Sunday stunned team executives across the league. It also left one obvious question ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline: Who's next?
The Sacramento Kings followed about 20 hours later with a somewhat-less-surprising move, trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also netted the Kings Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. In the span of less than a day, four current 20-point scorers had been dealt ahead of the league deadline — the most in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.
Then on Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler finally got his wish to get out of Miami. The Heat struck a deal to send him to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and others.
Those almost certainly won't be the final trades this week. We'll recap each here as they happen.
Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to the Heat (Feb. 5)
Warriors get:
Jimmy Butler
Heat get:
Andrew Wiggins
P.J. Tucker
Protected first-round pick
Pistons get:
Lindy Waters III
Josh Richardson
Second-round pick
Jazz get:
Dennis Schroder
Raptors get:
Kyle Anderson
Kyle Kuzma to Bucks; Khris Middleton to Wizards (Feb. 5)
Bucks get:
Kyle Kuzma
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Second-round draft compensation
Wizards get:
Khris Middleton
AJ Johnson
2028 first-round pick swap
KJ Martin to Pistons (Feb. 5)
Pistons get:
KJ Martin
2027 Milwaukee second-round pick
2031 Dallas second-round pick
76ers get:
Martin's $7.9M for 2024-25, $8M for 2025-26 off salary cap
Jaden Springer to Rockets (Feb. 5)
Rockets get:
Jaden Springer
Second-round draft compensation
Celtics get:
Second-round draft compensation
Caleb Martin to Mavericks (Feb. 4)
Mavs get:
Caleb Martin
76ers get:
Quentin Grimes
Its 2025 second-round pick back
De’Aaron Fox to Spurs; Zach LaVine to Kings (Feb. 2)
Spurs get:
De’Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin
Kings get:
Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
Charlotte 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; becomes 2026 and ’27 second-rounders if not conveyed)
San Antonio 2027 first-round pick
Minnesota 2031 first-round pick
Chicago 2025 second-round pick
Denver 2028 second-round pick
Rights returned to their own 2028 second-round pick
Bulls get:
Zach Collins
Tre Jones
Kevin Huerter
Rights returned to their own 2025 first-round pick
Trade grades | Spurs' deal for Fox should have West's attention
Mavs send Luka Dončić to Lakers for Anthony Davis (Feb. 2)
Lakers get:
Luka Dončić
Maxi Kleber
Markieff Morris
Mavericks get:
Anthony Davis
Max Christie
L.A. Lakers 2029 first-round pick
Jazz get:
Jalen Hood-Schifino
L.A. Clippers 2025 second-round pick
Dallas 2025 second-round pick
Trade grades | Does Dončić's trade signal a changing NBA landscape?
Clippers acquire Mills, Eubanks from Jazz (Feb. 1)
Clippers get:
Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills
Jazz get:
Mo Bamba (since waived)
P.J. Tucker
Clippers 2030 second-round pick
Cash considerations
Suns get three first-round picks from Jazz (Jan. 21)
Suns get:
2025 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)
2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)
2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)
Jazz get:
Phoenix 2031 first-round pick
Suns acquire Nick Richards (Jan. 15)
Hornets get:
Josh Okogie
Denver 2026 second-round pick
Denver 2031 second-round pick
Phoenix 2031 second-round pick
Suns get:
Nick Richards
Denver 2025 second-round pick
Trade signals Suns are still serious about contending
Lakers trade Russell for Finney-Smith (Dec. 29)
Lakers get:
Dorian Finney-Smith
Shake Milton
Nets get:
D'Angelo Russell
Maxwell Lewis
Lakers 2027, 2030 and 2031 second-round picks
What does trading D'Angelo Russell mean for the Lakers?
Nets trade Dennis Schroder to Warriors (Dec. 15)
Warriors get:
Dennis Schroder
Miami 2025 second-round pick
Nets get:
De'Anthony Melton
Reece Beekman
Atlanta 2026 second-round pick
Atlanta 2028 second-round pick
Golden State 2029 second-round pick
Heat trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers (Dec. 15)
Pacers get:
Thomas Bryant
Heat get:
2031 second-round pick swap with Indiana