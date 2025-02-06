Advertisement

NBA trade deadline tracker 2025: Deal details, grades, analysis

yahoo sports staff
·4 min read

There's nothing quite like a cover-of-darkness, nobody-saw-this-coming blockbuster with two of basketball's 10-best players to jolt the NBA's trade season into action.

The Dallas Mavericks' decision to send superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round draft pick early Sunday stunned team executives across the league. It also left one obvious question ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline: Who's next?

The Sacramento Kings followed about 20 hours later with a somewhat-less-surprising move, trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also netted the Kings Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. In the span of less than a day, four current 20-point scorers had been dealt ahead of the league deadline — the most in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

Then on Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler finally got his wish to get out of Miami. The Heat struck a deal to send him to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and others.

Those almost certainly won't be the final trades this week. We'll recap each here as they happen.

Warriors get:

  • Jimmy Butler

Heat get:

  • Andrew Wiggins

  • P.J. Tucker

  • Protected first-round pick

Pistons get:

  • Lindy Waters III

  • Josh Richardson

  • Second-round pick

Jazz get:

  • Dennis Schroder

Raptors get:

  • Kyle Anderson

Bucks get:

  • Kyle Kuzma

  • Patrick Baldwin Jr.

  • Second-round draft compensation

Wizards get:

  • Khris Middleton

  • AJ Johnson

  • 2028 first-round pick swap

Pistons get:

  • KJ Martin

  • 2027 Milwaukee second-round pick

  • 2031 Dallas second-round pick

76ers get:

  • Martin's $7.9M for 2024-25, $8M for 2025-26 off salary cap

Rockets get:

  • Jaden Springer

  • Second-round draft compensation

Celtics get:

  • Second-round draft compensation

Mavs get:

  • Caleb Martin

76ers get:

  • Quentin Grimes

  • Its 2025 second-round pick back

Spurs get:

  • De’Aaron Fox

  • Jordan McLaughlin

Kings get:

  • Zach LaVine

  • Sidy Cissoko

  • Charlotte 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; becomes 2026 and ’27 second-rounders if not conveyed)

  • San Antonio 2027 first-round pick

  • Minnesota 2031 first-round pick

  • Chicago 2025 second-round pick

  • Denver 2028 second-round pick

  • Rights returned to their own 2028 second-round pick

Bulls get:

  • Zach Collins

  • Tre Jones

  • Kevin Huerter

  • Rights returned to their own 2025 first-round pick

Trade grades | Spurs' deal for Fox should have West's attention

Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic are trading places after one of the most surprising deals in NBA history. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Lakers get:

  • Luka Dončić

  • Maxi Kleber

  • Markieff Morris

Mavericks get:

  • Anthony Davis

  • Max Christie

  • L.A. Lakers 2029 first-round pick

Jazz get:

  • Jalen Hood-Schifino

  • L.A. Clippers 2025 second-round pick

  • Dallas 2025 second-round pick

Trade grades | Does Dončić's trade signal a changing NBA landscape?

Clippers get:

  • Drew Eubanks

  • Patty Mills

Jazz get:

  • Mo Bamba (since waived)

  • P.J. Tucker

  • Clippers 2030 second-round pick

  • Cash considerations

Suns get:

  • 2025 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

  • 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

  • 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

Jazz get:

  • Phoenix 2031 first-round pick

Hornets get:

Josh Okogie

  • Denver 2026 second-round pick

  • Denver 2031 second-round pick

  • Phoenix 2031 second-round pick

Suns get:

  • Nick Richards

  • Denver 2025 second-round pick

Trade signals Suns are still serious about contending

Lakers get:

  • Dorian Finney-Smith

  • Shake Milton

Nets get:

  • D'Angelo Russell

  • Maxwell Lewis

  • Lakers 2027, 2030 and 2031 second-round picks

What does trading D'Angelo Russell mean for the Lakers?

Warriors get:

  • Dennis Schroder

  • Miami 2025 second-round pick

Nets get:

  • De'Anthony Melton

  • Reece Beekman

  • Atlanta 2026 second-round pick

  • Atlanta 2028 second-round pick

  • Golden State 2029 second-round pick

Pacers get:

  • Thomas Bryant

Heat get:

  • 2031 second-round pick swap with Indiana