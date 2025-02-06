NBA trade deadline tracker 2025: Deal details, grades, analysis

There's nothing quite like a cover-of-darkness, nobody-saw-this-coming blockbuster with two of basketball's 10-best players to jolt the NBA's trade season into action.

The Dallas Mavericks' decision to send superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round draft pick early Sunday stunned team executives across the league. It also left one obvious question ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline: Who's next?

The Sacramento Kings followed about 20 hours later with a somewhat-less-surprising move, trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also netted the Kings Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. In the span of less than a day, four current 20-point scorers had been dealt ahead of the league deadline — the most in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

Then on Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler finally got his wish to get out of Miami. The Heat struck a deal to send him to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and others.

Those almost certainly won't be the final trades this week. We'll recap each here as they happen.

Warriors get:

Jimmy Butler

Heat get:

Andrew Wiggins

P.J. Tucker

Protected first-round pick

Pistons get:

Lindy Waters III

Josh Richardson

Second-round pick

Jazz get:

Dennis Schroder

Raptors get:

Kyle Anderson

Bucks get:

Kyle Kuzma

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Second-round draft compensation

Wizards get:

Khris Middleton

AJ Johnson

2028 first-round pick swap

KJ Martin to Pistons (Feb. 5)

Pistons get:

KJ Martin

2027 Milwaukee second-round pick

2031 Dallas second-round pick

76ers get:

Martin's $7.9M for 2024-25, $8M for 2025-26 off salary cap

Jaden Springer to Rockets (Feb. 5)

Rockets get:

Jaden Springer

Second-round draft compensation

Celtics get:

Second-round draft compensation

Caleb Martin to Mavericks (Feb. 4)

Mavs get:

Caleb Martin

76ers get:

Quentin Grimes

Its 2025 second-round pick back

Spurs get:

De’Aaron Fox

Jordan McLaughlin

Kings get:

Zach LaVine

Sidy Cissoko

Charlotte 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; becomes 2026 and ’27 second-rounders if not conveyed)

San Antonio 2027 first-round pick

Minnesota 2031 first-round pick

Chicago 2025 second-round pick

Denver 2028 second-round pick

Rights returned to their own 2028 second-round pick

Bulls get:

Zach Collins

Tre Jones

Kevin Huerter

Rights returned to their own 2025 first-round pick

Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic are trading places after one of the most surprising deals in NBA history. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Lakers get:

Luka Dončić

Maxi Kleber

Markieff Morris

Mavericks get:

Anthony Davis

Max Christie

L.A. Lakers 2029 first-round pick

Jazz get:

Jalen Hood-Schifino

L.A. Clippers 2025 second-round pick

Dallas 2025 second-round pick

Clippers get:

Drew Eubanks

Patty Mills

Jazz get:

Mo Bamba (since waived)

P.J. Tucker

Clippers 2030 second-round pick

Cash considerations

Suns get:

2025 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

Jazz get:

Phoenix 2031 first-round pick

Hornets get:

Josh Okogie

Denver 2026 second-round pick

Denver 2031 second-round pick

Phoenix 2031 second-round pick

Suns get:

Nick Richards

Denver 2025 second-round pick

Lakers get:

Dorian Finney-Smith

Shake Milton

Nets get:

D'Angelo Russell

Maxwell Lewis

Lakers 2027, 2030 and 2031 second-round picks

Warriors get:

Dennis Schroder

Miami 2025 second-round pick

Nets get:

De'Anthony Melton

Reece Beekman

Atlanta 2026 second-round pick

Atlanta 2028 second-round pick

Golden State 2029 second-round pick

Heat trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers (Dec. 15)

Pacers get:

Thomas Bryant

Heat get: