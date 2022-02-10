Reports: Raptors deal Goran Dragic, pick to Spurs for package involving Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young is heading to the Toronto Raptors at the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Goran Dragic. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors are trading guard Goran Dragic and a protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:



Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder



Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Young, 33, is averaging 6.1 points, 2.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 26 games this season, while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

Eubanks is averaging 4.7 points, four rebounds and one assist in 49 appearances this year.

The first-round pick included by the Raptors is protected for picks 1-14 in the 2022 NBA Draft, and protected 1-13 for the 2023 draft. Toronto will also receive a 2022 second-round pick in the deal, by way of the Detroit Pistons.

Dragic, who the Raptors acquired from the Miami Heat in the sign-and-trade deal that saw Kyle Lowry shipped to South Beach, only appeared in five games for Toronto before stepping away from the team for personal reasons. He averaged eight points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 minutes per game.

The 35-year-old’s $19.4-million expiring contract was considered to be a valuable trade asset for Bobby Webster and Masai Ujiri, who are eager to bolster a young Raptors team in need of depth for a playoff push.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes , the Spurs are expected to buy out the Slovenian guard, with the Dallas Mavericks being heavily favoured to secure his services as a free agent.

