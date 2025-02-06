NBA trade deadline live updates: Jimmy Butler to the Warriors; Wizards trade Jonas Valančiūnas to Kings; Bucks land Kyle Kuzma

Several days after the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade shocked the world, the dust has begun to settle. Each player has conducted introductory interviews with his new team and is getting accustomed to a new roster of teammates, coaches and trainers.
The NBA will roll on, that much we know. But off the court, this trade could have rippling effects, with millions of dollars in lost salary, increased jersey sales and more.
For starters, Anthony Davis has opted not to receive his $6 million trade kicker. In what can only be considered an unusual move, especially given the total value of the option, Davis left seven figures on the table to help the Mavericks stay financially flexible to improve their roster, saying, “I'm just trying to do my part [to help the Mavericks get better].”
Dončić, on the other hand, will sacrifice much more. The bright lights of Hollywood will undoubtedly lead to more endorsement income over the coming years, but the trade could eventually cost the 25-year-old All-Star more than $100 million in total.
