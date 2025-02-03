Advertisement
NBA trade deadline live updates: Jimmy Butler market remains fluid after Luka Dončić shocker, De'Aaron Fox to Spurs

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

yahoo sports staff

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday, but the league didn't waste any time getting the party started.

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by dealing Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in a deal that included Anthony Davis. The Sacramento Kings did what they had to do by sending former All-Star De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal Sunday night.

Many speculated this year's trade deadline would be difficult because of new CBA restrictions that greatly limit the flexibility of teams over the luxury tax, but monster headlines are still being made.

And the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga continues to evolve in Miami, with the latest reporting centering around his unwillingness to sign an extension with the Golden State Warriors, who had shown interest in acquiring the six-time All-Star.

When will the next blockbuster deal go down?

Yahoo Sports has you covered with the latest rumors, signings, trades and analysis as teams scramble to make moves before the deadline. Details for every trade can be found here.

    De'Aaron Fox thanks Sacramento after trade to Spurs

    After spending his entire eight-year career in Sacramento, De'Aaron Fox is headed to San Antonio as part of a three-team trade. Fox released a statement on his Instagram thanking the fans for "all the love you've showed me and my family."

    Warriors out on Jimmy Butler

    The Golden State Warriors, at least for now, are out on Jimmy Butler. The Warriors ended trade talks with the Miami Heat on Sunday night after he told them that he's not willing to sign an extension there, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

    Kings send De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs

    De'Aaron Fox got his wish. The Sacramento Kings sent Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in a three-team deal that resulted in the Chicago Bulls sending Zach LaVine to the Kings.

    Here's everything you need to know about the weekend's second massive trade:

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 19, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
    De'Aaron Fox will now get to team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)