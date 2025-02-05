Advertisement
NBA trade deadline live updates: Bucks, Wizards swap Khris Middleton, Kyle Kuzma; Rumors swirl around Kevin Durant

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

yahoo sports staff

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday, but the league didn't waste any time getting the party started.

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by dealing Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in a deal that included Anthony Davis. The Sacramento Kings did what they had to do by sending former All-Star De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal Sunday night.

Many speculated this year's trade deadline would be difficult because of new CBA restrictions that greatly limit the flexibility of teams over the luxury tax, but monster headlines are still being made.

And the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga continues to evolve in Miami, with the latest reporting centering around his unwillingness to sign an extension with the Golden State Warriors, who had shown interest in acquiring the six-time All-Star.

When will the next blockbuster deal go down?

Yahoo Sports has you covered with the latest rumors, signings, trades and analysis as teams scramble to make moves before the deadline. Details for every trade can be found here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ESPN: 'Durant has no desire in a reunion with the Warriors'

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Amid trade speculation, Kevin Durant will reportedly not play Wednesday night vs. Thunder

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pelicans trade Daniel Theis to Thunder: Report

  • Celtics trade Jaden Springer to Rockets: Report

    Springer has been with the Celtics for the past two seasons after three with the 76ers, who made him their 2018 first-round pick out of Tennessee. Averaging 1.7 points in 26 games, he has a salary slot of $4 million this season and will be a restricted free agent.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Sixers ship KJ Martin, 2 2nd-round picks to Pistons

    The 76ers are shedding salary, trading forward KJ Martin to the Pistons along with two second-round picks, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

    Martin, 24, has a salary of $7.9 million for this season and $8 million for 2025-26 and Detroit will get the two second-rounders in 2027 and 2031for adding that money to their $14 million in salary cap space.

    However, the Pistons could move Martin to another team before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa.

    The fifth-year pro was held out of Philadelphia's lineup on Tuesday in anticipation of a trade. But he hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a stress reaction in his left foot. This season, he's averaging 6.4 points and three rebounds per game, shooting 38% on 3-pointers.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bucks acquire Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton in 4-player deal: Report

    Soon after reports of the Bucks and Wizards discussing a trade involving Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton, the deal reportedly became official.

    Going to Milwaukee with Kuzma are AJ Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick, while Washington is getting Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a 2028 first-round pick swap in addition to Middleton, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

    Read more on the trade from Yahoo Sports.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wizards, Bucks discussing trade including Kyle Kuzma, Khris Middleton: Report

  • Ian Casselberry

    Warriors pursuing Kevin Durant, maybe in multi-team deal that puts Jimmy Butler with Suns: Report

    The Warriors have been seeking a star to boost their roster and it could lead to a reunion with Kevin Durant, reports ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

    Windhorst explained on "Get Up" Wednesday morning that the Suns want to shake up a team that's 25-24 and can't trade Bradley Beal.

    However, Durant going to the Warriors and the Suns shedding his salary could require a very complicated deal that involves four or five teams and multiple players. And by the end of it, Jimmy Butler might end up in Phoenix.

  • Jason Owens

    Luka's in the building

    It's for real. LeBron James and Luka Dončić are teammates. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
    It's for real. LeBron James and Luka Dončić are teammates. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

    He's not playing. But Luka Dončić is the building for Tuesday's Lakers-Clippers game.

  • Did Mavericks refund angry fans after Dončić trade?

    Mavericks fans, understandably, are upset about the Luka Dončić trade. And there are reports that the Mavericks have actually offered refunds to some of those upset season-ticket holders.

    For more, click the photo:

    Mavericks fans made their feelings known with a Luka Dončić memorial in Dallas. (Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Mavericks fans made their feelings known with a Luka Dončić memorial in Dallas. (Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Luka's Lakers intro

    An inside look at Luka Dončić's subdued Lakers introduction from Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

    Click on the photo for story:

    Lakers general manger Rob Pelinka and Luka Dončić field questions at Dončić's introductory news conference. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Lakers general manger Rob Pelinka and Luka Dončić field questions at Dončić's introductory news conference. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why Lakers GM Rob Pelinka lucked into Luka Dončić

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mavs add wing around new acquisition Anthony Davis

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jimmy Butler's camp reiterates he's ready to move on from Heat: Report

  • Ian Casselberry

    Luka Dončić says playing with LeBron James is a "dream come true"

    Luka Dončić was introduced on Tuesday as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, following Saturday night's shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks that shook the NBA.

    Sitting on a dias alongside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Dončić said he would "take the high road" in response to comments about him from the Mavericks after the trade was made.

    "At some point, I knew this was going to happen, but I always take the high road," Dončić said. "I had my amazing moments in Dallas with my teammates, coaches and, most importantl,y the fans. They always supported me. It was an amazing journey."

    Dončić said he has always looked up to new teammate LeBron James and called it "a dream come true" to play with the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Though he said he hasn't had much time to think about basketball since the whirlwind circumstances of the trade, Dončić has thought about how he and James will work together on the court.

    "I'm excited to learn from him," he said. "We both make our teammates better. Our IQ is very high."

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Luka Dončić was just as surprised as you were about his trade to the Lakers

  • Sean Leahy

    T'Wolves' Anthony Edwards on shocking Luka Dončić trade: 'You don't just trade him at 25'

    Only a few days removed from the stunning trade that sent Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards remains shocked and bewildered that a deal of that magnitude could go down.

    Dončić, who turns 26 later this month, is a five-time All-NBA First Team player and last season's scoring champion, among other accomplishments. To Edwards, he still can't get over the fact that the Mavericks would be open to moving a player on that level.

    "They say that nobody knew about the trade. That's crazy," Edwards said following Minnesota's loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. "At 25 [years old], they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA. And he didn't know about it. There's a lot more digging somebody's gotta do to find out why he got traded. Because you don't just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. I feel bad for Luka, man."

    The reaction across the basketball world has been a mix of anger and disbelief. Mavericks fans are upset that general manager Nico Harrison believed this was a trade to make for a 26-24 team that sits eighth in the Western Conference. Some protested the move on Sunday by staging a mock funeral and spray-painting messages directed at Harrison. Dončić's own father slammed the organization, saying his son "absolutely doesn't deserve this."

    Read the full story here.

  • Ryan Young

    Nuggets 'not trading Michael Porter'

    Michael Porter isn't going anywhere.

    Nuggets coach Michael Malone insisted on Monday night that, despite rumors to the contrary, the team won't be trading Porter before Thursday's deadline.

    "No because we're not trading Michael Porter," Malone said on Monday, via ESPN. "So I'm not touching base with anybody on that ... And if there's something coming obviously [Nuggets GM Calvin Booth] will talk with me and I'm sure we'll communicate with whatever players. But Michael is a really important piece, he helped us win a championship."

    Porter has averaged 18 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He had a season-high 36 points in Monday's 125-113 win over the Pelicans, too.

  • Ryan Young

    Hornets-Thunder pick swap

    We have a pick swap on Monday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder received the Charlotte Hornets' 2030 second-round draft pick (which originally belonged to the Denver Nuggets) in exchange for their 2029 second-round draft pick (which originally belonged to the Phoenix Suns.

    We'll see what this leads to, if anything ...

  • Ryan Young

    Patrick Mahomes on the Luka Dončić trade

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about the stunning trade surrounding his favorite NBA team at Super Bowl media day on Monday night.

    "As a Dallas fan, it hurts me."

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why the Lakers should trade LeBron James — now

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James isn't a young man anymore. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    LeBron James was out for dinner when news his Los Angeles Lakers had traded for Luka Dončić took him by surprise, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. It is hard to believe that James was blindsided by the news, since the agent he shares with Anthony Davis, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, was reportedly alerted to the proposal in the days before a deal; but it makes some sense, because this deal is not about James.

    This trade was about the opportunity to acquire a 25-year-old perennial MVP candidate at half the cost.

    It was not about this season, either. The Lakers are not winning a championship with James making 35% of their salary cap. It will be incredible theater for James and Dončić to share the floor together. If Dončić adopts James' conditioning regimen, the Lakers will be better for it, but James is 40 years old; he cannot sustain the kind of peak two-way performance they need from his $48.7 million for an entire playoff run.

    Which is why the Lakers should trade James now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Will De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama make Spurs the West's new power?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ESPN's Shams Charania says the Warriors are 'calling about every All-Star player'

    The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Jimmy Butler, whose relationship with the Miami Heat has been quickly deteriorating as Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches.

    On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania shed some light on what the Warriors are looking to do to give future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry a chance to extend his championship window. And it's apparently more than just looking at Butler.

    Whatever the Warriors decide to do, it'll be fascinating to see it unfold.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Luka's message for Lakers fans

  • NBA teams are changing flights to avoid potentially awkward travel during trade deadline

    With the NBA trade deadline approaching, some teams who are traveling on Thursday are reportedly making contingency plans for any major trades. A few teams have rearranged their itineraries to avoid being in the air while the deadline passes, per Chris Haynes — avoiding any potentially awkward situations mid-flight.

    Several teams will be flying out to play games on Friday. One of these is the Miami Heat, who travel to Brooklyn for a game against the Nets on Friday; the Heat are trying to find a landing place for Jimmy Butler amid an ongoing saga as Butler seeks a trade. Other teams that will be traveling on Thursday include the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz — all of whom could try to make moves ahead of the deadline.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    De'Aaron Fox thanks Sacramento after trade to Spurs

    After spending his entire eight-year career in Sacramento, De'Aaron Fox is headed to San Antonio as part of a three-team trade. Fox released a statement on his Instagram thanking the fans for "all the love you've showed me and my family."

  • Ryan Young

    Warriors out on Jimmy Butler

    The Golden State Warriors, at least for now, are out on Jimmy Butler. The Warriors ended trade talks with the Miami Heat on Sunday night after he told them that he's not willing to sign an extension there, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

  • Ryan Young

    Kings send De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs

    De'Aaron Fox got his wish. The Sacramento Kings sent Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in a three-team deal that resulted in the Chicago Bulls sending Zach LaVine to the Kings.

    Here's everything you need to know about the weekend's second massive trade:

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 19, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    De'Aaron Fox will now get to team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis required reading

    The first blockbuster trade of the season, and one of the most stunning deals in recent history, went down late on Saturday night. The Dallas Mavericks sent superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

    Here's everything you need to know about that wild trade:

    FILE - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis kicked off the NBA trade deadline on Saturday night. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)