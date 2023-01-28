How NBA teams showed solidarity on day of Tyre Nichols video release

NBA teams across the country Friday stood alongside the Grizzlies, the people of Memphis and the family and friends of Tyre Nichols.

On Friday, Memphis police released body camera footage and video from street cameras of the Jan. 7 police interaction that led to Nichols' death. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression related to Nichols' death.

The latest: Memphis releases footage in death of Tyre Nichols as protests begin. Here's what the videos show.

Ahead of the footage release, a statement from the Memphis Grizzlies read, in part: "We are distraught to find ourselves dealing with a needless loss of life due to police brutality, and this time it was one of Memphis' own. We're thinking of the Nichols family and friends, and share the pain felt throughout the community."

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins spoke before the team's game in Minnesota on Friday.

"Our city is coping right now with loss of one of our own in Tyre Nichols," Jenkins said. "It's devastating."

"To the Nichols family, my teammates and I are and have been paying attention," Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted. "We are with you. To Memphis, we are hurting, too. Peaceful protest, supporting the family, pushing for accountability are what’s needed in this moment."

The Timberwolves released a statement supporting the Grizzlies and the city of Memphis, as did other NBA teams.

"We extend our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to Tyre's family, friends, loved ones, the Memphis community and communities across the country during this difficult time," the Timberwolves said Friday.

"We stand with Memphis," the Atlanta Hawks tweeted Friday. "#JusticeForTyre."

The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement: "We grieve with Tyre Nichols’ loved ones and offer them our deepest sympathies as they grapple with the pain of his heinous and brutal murder. Our hearts also go out to the city of Memphis. As they continue their investigations into the events that led to Tyre’s tragic and untimely death, we’re encouraged by the swift response by Police Chief Cerelyn Davis. We join their city officials and Tyre’s family in calling for peace and offer them our support on their road to healing."

"Humanity is a right and not a privilege — one he was denied by five rogue law enforcement officers," the Miami Heat said in a statement. "While we are encouraged by the dual efforts of the Memphis Chief of Police and the District Attorney’s Office to take swift action, this tragic case underscores that demanding accountability from those who abuse their power is the first step to ending the abuse of power."

