NBA Taps Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh as India Brand Ambassador

The U.S.’s National Basketball Association has named Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. Singh will work with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India through its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

The “Gully Boy” actor will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media accounts. Singh will attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content and meet NBA players.

Singh will also be featured on NBA Style, a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India that showcases the convergence of the NBA and popular culture. The account also spotlights many local personalities and their contributions to both NBA and popular culture.

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” said Singh. “With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.”

NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said: “A Bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. We’re excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms.”

“Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture,” said NBA Asia executive VP and MD Scott Levy. “With Ranveer’s help, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape.”

Singh has a slew of film releases coming up including “Sooryavanshi,” “83,” “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Cirkus.”

