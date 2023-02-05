NBA suspends Magic's Mo Bamba 4 games, Timberwolves' Austin Rivers 3 games for roles in brawl
The NBA has suspended Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba four games and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers three games for their roles in instigating a wild brawl on Friday, the league announced Saturday.
Magic guard Jalen Suggs has also been suspended one game and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has been fined $20,000.
