NBA summer league is dotted with Boise State alumni. How are the Broncos stacking up?

The 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas, and four former Boise State men’s basketball players are part of the action.

The quartet of Derrick Alston Jr., Chandler Hutchison, Justinian Jessup and Abu Kigab are playing in games the rest of this week.

Here’s a look at how each player has performed so far and their remaining schedules:

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 24

Position: Guard/Forward (6-9, 190)

How he’s done: In a 100-99 overtime loss to Chicago, Alston got the start and played more than 18 minutes. He was 4-for-8 from the field for eight points to go with two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot. Highlights from his night included a fast-break dunk and a three-point play.

Remaining schedule: vs. Utah, 8 p.m. July 11 (NBA TV); vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. July 12 (ESPN2); vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m. July 14 (ESPNU).

The Dallas Mavericks’ Derrick Alston Jr. passes the ball during the team’s NBA summer league game against the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas on July 8.

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Age: 26

Position: Forward (6-7, 197)

How he’s done: In Atlanta’s 72-66 loss to the Utah Jazz on July 9, Hutchison came off the bench and played over 18 minutes. He was 1-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for five points, and he added three rebounds. Hutchison has played for Chicago, Washington and Phoenix since being selected by the Bulls with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m. July 11 (NBA TV); vs. Miami, 5 p.m. July 12 (NBA TV); vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m. July 14 (ESPN2).

Former Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison is now playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA summer league.

Team: Golden State Warriors

Age: 24

Position: Guard (6-7, 202)

How he’s done: Through two games, Jessup has come off the bench in a 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks on July 8 and an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs on July 10. He is a combined 3-for-7 from the floor, including 1-for-4 from 3-point range, with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He finished up the 2022 California Classic with an 11-point outing against Miami on July 5. “Summer league is a unique situation, but it’s going well so far for me,” Jessup told NBA.com. “I’m kind of finding my feet a little bit still.”

Remaining schedule: vs. Boston, 6 p.m. July 12 (ESPN2); vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m. July 15 (ESPN).

Coaches Seth Cooper, left, and Jacob Rubin, center, talk with Justinian Jessup in the first half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers during summer league action at the California Classic at the Chase Center on July 3 in San Francisco.

Team: Toronto Raptors

Age: 23

Position: Forward (6-7, 220)

How he’s done: The Raptors won their opening game 97-77 over the Philadelphia 76ers on July 9, but Kigab did not play because of a coach’s decision. “I’m really excited for this new chapter of my career,” Kigab told the Idaho Statesman recently. “It’s been an amazing journey so far, and I can’t wait to continue on this path.”

Remaining schedule: vs. Chicago, 3 p.m. July 12 (NBA TV); vs. Utah, 5 p.m. July 13 (ESPNU); vs. Miami, 8 p.m. July 15 (NBA TV).