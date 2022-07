NBA Summer League 2022: Full schedule, TV info, how to watch top draft picks

In this article:

The NBA Summer League starts Saturday July 2with the weekend-long California Classic, starting with the Los Angles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

After that , games will take place in Salt Lake City from July 5-7 and then will continue in Las Vegas starting on July 7.

All games will be nationally televised on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Top NBA draft picks' summer league debuts:

No. 1 Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic): July 7 at 10 p.m. vs Houston Rockets

No. 2 Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): July 5 at 9 p.m. vs Utah Jazz

No. 3 Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets): July 7 at 10 p.m. vs Orlando Magic

No. 4 Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings): July 2 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Golden State

No. 5 Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons): July 7 at 11:59 p.m.vs Portland

NBA Summer League rule change

During the NBA Summer League, intentional fouls during transition opportunities will incur a penalty. Fouls of this kind will lead to one free throw and retention of the ball.

2022 NBA Summer League full schedule

All times Eastern

California Classic in San Francisco

Saturday, July 2

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Sacramento vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, July 3

Miami vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m., NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Salt Lake City

Tuesday, July 5

Golden State vs. Miami, 3 p.m., NBA TV

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma City vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, July 6

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, July 7

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Memphis vs. Utah, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Las Vegas

Thursday, July 7

Houston vs. Orlando, 10 p.m., ESPN

Portland vs. Detroit, 11:59 p.m., ESPN

Friday, July 8

Dallas vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPNU

San Antonio vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Charlotte vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State vs. New York, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Denver vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Story continues

Saturday, July 9

Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Orlando vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m., ESPN

Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2

LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

New Orleans vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, July 10

Indiana vs. Sacramento, 3 p.m., ESPN

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Chicago vs. New York, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Washington vs. Phoenix, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Denver vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Golden State vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Memphis, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

Monday, July 11

New Orleans vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Houston vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee vs. Boston, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dallas vs. Utah, 10 p.m., NBA TV

New York vs. Portland, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, July 12

Chicago vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Atlanta vs. Miami, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Boston vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Detroit vs. Indiana, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Phoenix vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

L.A. Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 11 p.m., NBA TV

Wednesday, July 13

Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Washington vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Toronto vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Miami vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Denver vs. LA Clippers, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday, July 14

Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Chicago vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Cleveland vs. Detroit, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

New York vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Dallas vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Portland vs. Houston, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 15

LA Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN 2

Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m., NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA Summer League 2022 schedule: TV info, how to watch top draft picks