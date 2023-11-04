NBA: Stephen Curry secures dramatic Golden State Warriors win against Oklahoma City Thunder

Curry scored 30 points and registered eight rebounds and seven assists in the win against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry scored with 0.2 seconds left as the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 in NBA's new in-season tournament.

Curry's layup was allowed to stand following a review for team-mate Draymond Green making contact with the basket rim as the ball went in.

Overall, Curry top scored for his side with 30 points, while team-mate Dario Saric added 20 points off the bench.

"You just saw two teams competing," said Green.

"We talk about this in-season tournament, and it's a play-off game. It was a fun game to play in and the intensity level was there so job well done to the NBA."

The new tournament involves a group stage in which 30 teams have been randomly split into six groups of five.

Teams in each group will play each other before a knockout stage of eight sides.

The quarter-finals will be made up of the six group winners and two teams from each conference who have the best group records in second place.

Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Denver Nuggets as they started their campaign in the competition with a 125-114 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic scored 34 points as well as registering 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks.