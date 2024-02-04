NBA: Stephen Curry scores 60 points but Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks

Stephen Curry scored 22 of his 60 points in the fourth period

Stephen Curry scored 60 points for only the second time in his NBA career - but the Golden State Warriors lost 141-134 in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks' Dejounte Murray scored from 14 feet with 4.6 seconds left to tie the game at 123-123 in regulation time.

Curry, who registered 62 against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, scored eight points in overtime, but in vain.

Meanwhile, LeBron James scored 24 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 113-105.

James posted an hourglass on social media on 31 January to raise speculation he could be traded before this Thursday's deadline.

The 39-year-old then missed a win against the Boston Celtics because of an ankle injury before his agent told ESPN that his client would not be traded and "we aren't asking to be".

James returned to action against the Knicks, whose nine-game winning run was ended by defeat against a Lakers side who outscored them 33-19 in the fourth quarter.

"We just turned up our defensive intensity," said James. "We were really on point and on time with our doubles, with our hits, with our rotations."