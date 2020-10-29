NBA stars Dennis Smith Jr., Chris Paul rally North Carolina students to vote early

NBA players Dennis Smith Jr. and Chris Paul lead Fayetteville State students over to Smith Recreation Center to vote on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Paul is traveling the country going to historically black colleges to get people to vote in the upcoming election.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Fayetteville State University marching band played on as NBA players Chris Paul and Dennis Smith Jr. led several hundred students Wednesday afternoon in a march from the university across the street to the early-voting site at Smith Recreation Center.

Paul, a 10-time NBA All Star who grew up in Winston-Salem and plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Smith, who grew up in Fayetteville and plays for the New York Knicks, delivered their messages for the students and faculty: Get out and vote, and don’t think your vote doesn’t matter.

Paul has been making his get-out-the-early-vote appeal at historically Black colleges in North Carolina and is also part of a coalition that says it is fighting attempts at voter suppression.

Paul said the best way for one's vote to be counted is to cast an early vote in person.

Paul spent the day on the FSU campus meeting with faculty members and then went to the basketball court at Felton J. Capel Arena, where athletes sat in the stands to hear him. He joined Smith, who attended North Carolina State University, to encourage students to vote early in this election.

Paul said close national elections can be won or lost by a couple of thousand votes, which isn’t much.

NBA players Dennis Smith Jr. and Chris Paul stop and take pictures with fans while leading Fayetteville State students over to Smith Recreation Center to vote on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

He said that if a skeptical person argues that one vote doesn’t matter and then convinces 15 or 20 people that he is right, the number of nonvoters grows and that affects the outcome of an election.

“If you don’t vote, don’t be arguing about what is going on,” Paul said, adding that the choice to not vote is, in a way, like voting.

Smith, speaking in an interview before going into the gym, said the high number of people voting early this year has been “almost revolutionary to see.”

“It’s something that hasn’t really been super-emphasized, and I feel like this year it has been emphasized," Smith said. "And there have been more people going to vote now physically. We just found out that North Carolina was one of top states that had our votes rejected through the mail, so it is important for people to come out and (vote early) and light that fire. And it’s been great to see it grow.”

Students at the rally said they plan to vote early this year — some for the first time ever.

NBA players Dennis Smith Jr. and Chris Paul lead Fayetteville State students over to Smith Recreation Center to vote on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Dakota McLendon, who plays on FSU’s football team, was among the first-time voters. He said he was planning to join his teammates to vote Thursday.

“Each vote matters,” McLendon said.

FSU football player Shane Booth said he also planned to join the team in voting Thursday morning at Smith Recreation Center instead of doing it Wednesday with other students who marched across the street.

“It is my first time eligible to vote,” he said.

He said he is pleased with the record-breaking early-voting numbers.

"Young people seem to care and are getting involved,” Booth said.

The votes cast by students Wednesday are just a small fraction of early votes that are shattering records, not just in Cumberland County but nationwide.

Many political science experts say early voting is benefiting Democrats.

