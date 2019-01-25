NBA All-Star Starters Announced: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Headline 2018-19 Selections

The 2018-19 NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night, with 10 of the 24 roster spots filled before the exhibition is held in Charlotte on Feb. 17. The reserves will be selected on Jan. 31, with the respective teams selected via draft on Feb. 7.

So which players have already punched their ticket to the All-Star Game? Check out the selected starters below:

Western Conference Starters:

Guard: James Harden, Rockets (seventh All-Star selection)

Guard: Steph Curry, Warriors (sixth All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Paul George, Thunder (sixth All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Warriors (10th All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: LeBron James, Lakers (15th All-Star selection)*

Pelicans' Anthony Davis lost to George in a tiebreaker for the West's last starting slot in the frontcourt.

Eastern Conference Starters

Guard: Kyrie Irving, Celtics (sixth All-Star selection)

Guard: Kemba Walker, Hornets (third All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors (third All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (third All-Star selection)*

Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, 76ers (second All-Star selection)

*Denotes team captain.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 17. TNT will broadcast the exhibition.