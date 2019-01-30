NBA All-Star reserves: Should trade request affect Anthony Davis' All-Star status?

Anthony Davis and LeBron James clown around at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. (Getty)

The NBA All-Star starters were announced Jan. 24, but now the real intrigue begins: the All-Star reserves will be revealed Thursday evening.

The media, fans and players selected the starters, but the reserves will be selected by the coaches, and the All-Star draft will be held Feb. 7, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo as captains.

Coaches have to select two backcourt players, three frontcourt players and two wild cards, so there will be plenty of conversation and some hurt feelings in the aftermath.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo illustration)

Here are this writer’s thoughts on whom should be selected:

Western Conference backcourt

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Lillard is leading the better-than-you-realize Trail Blazers with what has become his usual production (26.2 points and 6.2 assists per game), and it helps that Chris Paul has missed considerable time with injury and Russell Westbrook’s shooting numbers have fallen off a cliff. Still, Lillard is performing like an All-NBA player and has been all season.

Thompson has roared back from an early-season shooting slump, shooting 48 percent from 3-point range this month as the Warriors have returned to form. It’s hard to leave him out.

Western Conference frontcourt

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Davis and Jokic were no-brainers, and should’ve received strong consideration as starters. Jokic is the biggest piece on the league’s most surprising team, and his triple-double-threat stats are an indication of him being a hub that ensures everybody eats rather than a stat-hogging machine.

Davis is the league’s biggest stat stuffer, and his trade request shouldn’t affect being selected as an All-Star.

Towns is the most interesting case. You may not consider him a winner, but the Timberwolves have won enough to make his numbers (22.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks) relevant.

Western Conference wild cards

Tobias Harris (L.A. Clippers), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The Clippers have tailed off after a hot start, but Harris’ play has remained strong as one of the league’s best inside-outside scorers, averaging 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds.

Yes, Westbrook’s shooting has declined, and, quietly, some players are wondering if his athleticism has peaked as well. But he’s still an integral part of the Thunder machine, averaging 21.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

Apologies to: LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Eastern Conference backcourt

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Simmons should’ve been a starter even with all of his warts. You can’t argue with his production as a triple-double threat every night, and his playmaking ability is deadly in the open court.

Beal could’ve been a starter with the way he’s carried the rudderless Wizards from despair to, at the very least, competitive standing in the last month. With John Wall out for the season, Beal’s been fully unleashed as a playmaker and scorer who still does it with efficiency (26.9 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds per game since Dec. 29). If the Wizards wanted to blow it all up, teams would be lining up for Beal.

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Griffin is having a resurgent year for the underachieving Detroit Pistons, who are in need of a shakeup. Griffin is averaging a career-high 26.3 points with 5.2 assists and 8.1 boards. He’s healthy, and although he doesn’t jump as high as he did in the past, he’s proven to be elite.

Vucevic has been putting up numbers for years, but doesn’t have the team success with the Magic. He is averaging 20.7 points and 12 rebounds while becoming a 37.7 percent 3-point shooter.

Middleton is a quiet star playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton’s scoring is down, but he’s playing both ends of the floor, and a reliable sidekick should be rewarded.

Eastern Conference wild cards

Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia 76ers), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers, injured), D’Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets, replacement)

Butler hasn’t been his usual assertive self, but that appears to be more by the 76ers’ design.

Oladipo was playing at an All-Star level before his unfortunate injury.

Russell has made a leap of sorts with the Nets. He’s not the sole reason for the Nets’ resurgence, but you can’t discount averaging 19.5 points and 6.4 assists per game with 37.6 percent 3-point shooting.

Apologies to: Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee Bucks), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Talking the talk

“In my eyes, it’s not a question — it’s going to be me.”

— Hawks guard Trae Young, on who will be the better player: him or Luka Doncic, the player he was traded for in the 2018 draft. I mean, what’s he supposed to say?

