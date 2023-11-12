NBA Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Struck by Vehicle, Hospitalized in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers guard was treated for a fractured rib and was later released

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty

Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia Saturday night, and has since been released.

The 27-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player was walking when a car moving at a “high rate of speed” hit him and then fled the scene around 7 p.m. EST, according to the NBA’s official website. Medics arrived and took Oubre to the hospital, where he is reported to have been treated for a fractured rib before being sent home to recover.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, “Oubre Jr. will work closely with the 76ers medical staff on treatment and care for his injuries.” Wojnarowski also reported that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and other team representatives met Oubre at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the 76ers said in a statement that Oubre will not play in Sunday’s game and will be re-evaluated in one week, but Wojnarowski was told the guard “is expected to miss a significant period of time.”

Related: NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Welcomes Second Baby, Son TsuSún, with Wife Shylynn (Exclusive)

In an email to the Associated Press, police said Oubre was crossing an intersection near his home when he was struck “in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror" by a silver vehicle.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Before a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford told reporters he is “glad he’s OK” when asked about Oubre. "He had a great year for us [last season]. We drafted [Brandon Miller and Nick Smith], so we just didn't have a spot. But it's just fortunate that he's OK. I know he's going to miss some time, but he's going to be healthy, and everything's OK,” Clifford continued.

Story continues

Oubre just began his first season with the 76ers after three seasons on the Hornets. In his first eight games, he has averaged 16.8 points.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.